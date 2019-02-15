Original First-Run Copy of ‘Super Mario Bros.’ for NES Sold for Over $100,000

Nostalgia pays, we can all see that with the plethora of remakes and returning franchises, but who would have thought that Super Mario Bros. could pay that well? How well, you may ask? Over $100,000!

The sealed box for the above sold game was part of a test-market run of the platform game which makes it incredibly rare and extremely valuable. It’s not the first time a retro game fetched a high dollar amount, but give the previous entry sold for $30,000, that’s a 70K stretch!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sealed first-run copy of ‘Super Mario Bros.’ sells for $100,150 and becomes the highest priced video game ever 😱 (via @HeritageAuction, @TheWataGames) pic.twitter.com/bJFkYGDbj4 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 14, 2019

Though it’s easy to see why such a rare item would be a hot commodity, we weren’t the only ones to be floored by the whopping price tag:

Super Mario Bros. – common as dirt

First print Super Mario Bros. from the test launch still mint and unopened – Extremely rare — Frank Cifaldi (@frankcifaldi) February 14, 2019

I went a little deeper than the press release and talked to the grader and one of the buyers behind the $100K Super Mario Bros. There’s a belief that this sealed box could be worth $1 million in the near future.//t.co/wFCGLlBfYz — Kyle Orland (@KyleOrl) February 15, 2019

Among the interesting tidbits: Apparently there’s also a first-printing Legend of Zelda out there that could also be worth $100,000. Only difference from future printings is a TM that becomes an (R) — Kyle Orland (@KyleOrl) February 15, 2019

What happens to the game now? “For now it will be stored in our vaults at Heritage Auctions whenever we aren’t displaying at conventions and other events. Of course we all want to share it with the collecting community as often as humanly possible.” — Kyle Orland (@KyleOrl) February 15, 2019

Picture of the three buyers who combined funds to purchase the $100,000 sticker sealed NES Super Mario Bros. pic.twitter.com/ujKqoYTi5k — Steve Lin (@stevenplin) February 15, 2019

Legend of Zelda

How much would you spend for a mint find like this if you had the income? Sound off on your dream find in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.