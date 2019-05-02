Original Star Wars Battlefront Now Available on Steam

It’s been nearly 15 years since the original Star Wars Battlefront arrived on PC, PlayStation 2, and Xbox, but gamers still like to enjoy the title from time to time, especially after the release of the more updated version. That said, in all of the years since its initial launch, the game has never been available on Steam. Sure, the follow-up from 2005 has been playable on Valve’s platform for some time, but never the first entry. That is until now, as Star Wars Battlefront, the one from 2004, is finally available on Steam and GOG.

As part of the celebration that is Star Wars Day, both platforms have some pretty hefty sales on all Star Wars titles. However, the big kicker to come out of all of it is the fact that the original Battlefront is now available on the popular platforms. Of course, some Battlefront 2 players already have the maps from the first game thanks to mods, but now the whole thing is available to all.

“Star Wars Battlefront is an action/shooter game that gives fans and gamers the opportunity to re-live and participate in all of the classic Star Wars battles like never before. Players can select one of a number of different soldier types, jump into any vehicle, man any turret on the battlefront and conquer the galaxy planet-by-planet online with their friends or offline in a variety of single player modes. Single player modes include “Instant Action”, “Galactic Conquest” and the story-based “Historical Campaigns” mode that lets gamers experience all of the epic Star Wars battles from Episodes I-VI, fighting from the perspective of each of the four factions within the game.”

As for what’s next, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to arrive on November 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Excited to see Star Wars Battlefront make its way to Steam? Are you surprised that it took so long? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

