Override Is the Giant Mech Fighting Game We’ve Been Waiting For

We’ve gotten quite a few rounds of Gundam Versus out of our system, and New Gundam Breaker isn’t exactly getting the job done for us like Versus did. So now we’re looking for a new mech game that will have us swinging fists and destroying bots like a boss. And now it looks like The Balance is giving it to us.

The developer has announced that it will release its forthcoming Override: Mech City Brawl for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Set to release later this year on December 4th (right near Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — hey now), the game will be available in both a Standard and a Super Charged Mega Edition, going for $29.99 and $39.99, respectively.

The game will soon be hosting some closed betas for players to give it a try. While no dates have been given yet, interested mech pilots can register for them here.

The game is all about robotic action, as you’ll be able to take on other bots in arenas that would make Godzilla and his fells monsters proud. You’ve got 12 different mechanized units to choose from in all, taking part in battles all across the globe. These include Egypt, San Francisco, Tokyo and Mexico, among others. And yes, you’ll be able to trash cities while you take on opponents, so if you feel like taking down a fleet of buildings just to mow your friend down, there’s nothing stopping you.

Override: Mech City Brawl is a game that’s built for multiplayer action, as your friends can jump in both online and in local play. But perhaps the thing that’s sure to be of most interest is a special party co-op mode where the four of you will work together to take control of a single unit. It’s kind of like Voltron, but likely to be more laughing as you try to figure out a way to save the world. You’ll have to work together in order to bring down your adversaries. “No, you swing the left arm! Damn it, Karen!”

There will also be a dedicated single player mode, so you won’t have to worry if you’re going it alone.

While the game comes with a dozen mech units right off the bat, the Super Charged Mega Edition will introduce a Season Pass that will unlock four extra robots, along with 15 new skins and access to Legendary skins that you’d otherwise have to earn in-game.

So, yeah, we’re down with this, if only because it’s been awhile since we’ve thrashed some metal beings in a good way. Bring on the bots!