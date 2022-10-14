Overwatch 2 Reveals When Balance Changes Are Coming

Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment has released a new developer blog that talks about post-launch plans for the new free-to-play video game. In addition to addressing issues like competitive rankings, the reception of Kiriko, and more, the developers go over hero balancing. While there are certainly changes on the horizon for Overwatch 2, it would appear that Blizzard has no plans to make any immediate balance changes.

"While some heroes are performing better than others, and there are differences across player skill levels, we have been happy to see that no hero's overall power level is far out of line with our goals," a recent blog post from the developer about the state of Overwatch 2 reads in part. "Every hero on the roster has a win-rate between 45% and 55%, and we are not planning any immediate balance changes based on what we are seeing, with the exception of a targeted adjustment to Zarya in Total Mayhem which should go live with our next major patch on October 25. Instead, our team is planning to make a series of balance changes for Season Two that are in line with our design goal of ensuring the overall game feels balanced and fair while giving each season a more distinct identity."

Broadly speaking, Overwatch 2 is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While it appears that there will be an adjustment to Zarya in Total Mayhem as part of a major patch releasing October 25th, no further balance changes for heroes are expected until Season 2. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel video game right here.

What do you think about Blizzard's statements on hero balance in Overwatch 2? Have you been playing the video game for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!