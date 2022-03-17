Overwatch 2 Leak Hints at Doomfist Rework

An Overwatch 2 image that was shared by one of the series’ official channels this week appears to have hinted at a rework planned for Doomfist, the punchy hero currently classified as a Damage character. However, it looks like he may not fall under that role for much longer with the Overwatch 2 image in question classifying him instead as a Tank. The image was deleted not long after it was shared, so it seems as though it was indeed something that went up by mistake.

The referenced Overwatch 2 image was shared by the Overwatch League Facebook account was captured and reshared online before it was deleted. It made its way onto one of the Overwatch subreddits with a user in the post below pointing out that the interface listed Doomfist as a Tank instead of an Offense character. You can see that classification by noticing the shield icon next to Doomfist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A separate post on the Facebook page used the same text as the one that included the image above, but the image itself showing Doomfist was nowhere to be seen the second time around which further hints that this was indeed a mistake.

The Overwatch and Overwatch 2 teams have announced either changes or straight up reworks for different heroes several times already, and Doomfist is no exception. There’ve been talks of converting him to the Tank role, but nothing of that sort has been confirmed, however. While the team still hasn’t outright said that he’ll be a Tank, this latest image shows that he’s at least still being considered for the role if not guaranteed entirely.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard or seen the possibility of Doomfist being moved to the Tank role. Geoff Goodman, the current lead hero designer working on Overwatch 2, mentioned in a Reddit Q&A from months ago that the team had been testing Doomfist as a Tank. Goodman acknowledged some of the complications with this class change including the fact that Doomfist would trade damage for defense and said that everything was still in testing, though he provided some reasoning for why the hero might make the switch.

“Doomfist’s kit is full of crowd control effects and mobility, which makes it difficult to tune and balance him as a DPS in OW2,” Goodman said previously. “As a Tank though, he can keep those key properties to his kit since those can fit nicely into a Tank role (mostly the crowd control stuff).”

If the role swap is confirmed, Doomfist will be the first Overwatch hero to change roles since Symmetra jumped from Support to Offense.

Overwatch 2 does not currently have a release date, but we know the developers have plans to make the PvP elements playable sooner than the PvE modes.