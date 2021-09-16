Overwatch 2 Update Confirms Changes to Two Popular Characters

A new Overwatch 2 update has been provided by Blizzard via the official Overwatch Twitter account. The update is very brief but it provides word on when Overwatch fans will get more details on the highly-anticipated sequel. More specifically, the game’s official Twitter account has announced that next week, on September 25, and during the Overwatch League Grand Finals, a new update on Overwatch 2 will be provided.

To this end, Blizzard teases that the update will include information on the reworks for both Sombra and Bastion that are being made ahead of the sequel’s release. In other words, changes are being made to the pair of characters, and during this update Overwatch fans will learn more about these changes.

To accompany this, Blizzard will also provide Overwatch fans with their first look at Bastion and the character’s new look in the sequel, which we have yet to see.

Lastly, Blizzard has teased the update will include an Overwatch 2 Exhibition Match, which will hopefully preview the aforementioned Bastion and Sombra reworks.

https://twitter.com/PlayOverwatch/status/1438552138414755845

According to reports from earlier this year, a big reason Overwatch 2 is taking so long is game balance and Blizzard’s struggle to rework characters and create a competitive and compelling meta. If this is true, it will be interesting to see what types of changes are being made to Bastion and Sombra, two beloved characters that haven’t always shined in previous Overwatch metas.

Overwatch 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the game coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but it’s safe to assume these versions are in the works as well.

For more coverage on Overwatch 2 and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, guides, reviews, previews, interviews, opinion pieces, hot-takes, viral Reddit posts, and deals — click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What changes need to be made to Bastion and Sombra for Overwatch 2?