Overwatch 2 Has Temporarily Removed Two Heroes

Overwatch 2 players are currently unable to access two of the game's heroes. Activision Blizzard has revealed on Twitter that Bastion has been temporarily removed from all Overwatch 2 modes, while Torbjorn will be available exclusively in Quick Play. The publisher did not reveal any specific information regarding the removals, other than to note that it needs to "iron out a few bugs in their ability kits." At this time, there is no information on how long it will take before the two heroes are made available again in all modes, so players that main either character will have to settle for someone else in the meantime.

The Tweet from the game's official Twitter account can be found embedded below.

🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨



Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!



🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/ghjLL5KV7b — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2022

Since Overwatch 2 launched, a number of players have taken issue with Bastion's strength in the game. As such, Blizzard's Tweet above has been met with overwhelming approval from a lot of fans, many of whom are just happy to see Bastion gone, albeit temporarily. Some have even joked that they would be fine with him not returning at all, though Bastion mains would likely take issue with that. With no time table for the hero's return, Bastion haters might want to jump into the game to enjoy his absence while it lasts!

When it comes to online games like Overwatch 2, companies like Blizzard are constantly forced to make tweaks to improve the overall balance, in order to keep things fair and competitive. These types of adjustments can be over quickly, or they could take several days. Until we get more information from Overwatch 2's developers, there's simply no way of knowing how long this one will take. For now, Overwatch 2 fans will just have to wait and see!

Overwatch 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

