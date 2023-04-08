Overwatch 2 Players Are Already Concerned About Lifeweaver

Overwatch 2 streamers and content creators recently got their hands on Lifeweaver, the game's new and upcoming Season 4 character, and there's already growing concern the character needs substantial reworking right out the gate. There's been a wide range of early impressions of the healer, but there does seem to be a consistent thread through it all, and that's the character isn't a great healer.

Speaking about the character, Twitch streamer and Overwatch 2 content creator, Flats, noted that Lifeweaver heals up by charging up their heal and then releasing it on their target in bursts. And apparenrly this doesn't work very well.

"This healing... f****g sucks," sad the streamer. "It takes, like, two seconds or more to hit [targets] with one 65 healing burst," adds the Overwatch 2 content creator, noting the character has some of the worst healing in the game, especially compared to characters like Mercy and Lucio.

In insolation, this criticism wouldn't be too damning, but it's not in isolaton. It's been echoed elswhere. For example, fellow Twitch streamer Seagull noted in their own stream that they may be "the most clunky character" in the game.

"I think they realized they put themselves in a problem with this character because they added one more ability than they have keybinds for. And so because of that, they just gave Lifeweaver another weapon. And so he is one of the few characters in Overwatch where you will have to constantly weapon swap in order to heal and do damage. "

Hero balancing has been a major problem for Blizzard both with Overwatch and now Overwatch 2. For whatever reason, they struggle with hero balance, which makes making new characters very hard. They typically have great ideas for these characters, but making them fit in the meta has been a fairly constant struggle. From what we understand, this is a big reason why new characters take so long to add.

Of course, it's possible this early feedback and criticism of Lifeweaver is going to end up being overstated, but right now, many players are worried. Thankfully, they don't have to wait long to find out for themselves, as Lifeweaver will arrive in a few days when Season 4 goes live on April 11.

