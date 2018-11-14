‘Overwatch’ Cosplayer Brings a Genderbent Ashe to Life

A member of the Deadlock gang, Ashe is the latest hero to be added to the Overwatch roster alongside her trusty omnic companion B.O.B and his epic mustache. The newest character just went live in the game itself this week, and already cosplayers are inspired by her sassy look and epic gun skills.

The cosplayer in question is known as ‘NipahDUBS’ and he is an incredible presence in the cosplay community. Seriously, if you ever see him at a convention – say hi! He’s the sweetest.

This cosplayer has done incredible work in the past from Final Fantasy, to Kingdom Hearts, and pretty much everything in between. His latest contribution to the fandom though comes from his incredible attention to detail, which is evident in his Ashe seen above.

Though we saw her abilities in McCree’s ‘Reunion’ video, she’s much more than just a gun-toting gang member. She’s the brains, she’s the cunning, and she will make you regret betraying her.

Blizzard revealed the new hero by say, “Ashe saw the potential to grow the influence of all. She used what she’d learned from her parents’ business to bring order to these groups. Her proposal was that the gangs could work together (or at least, not work against each other). Her principles: keep your word, don’t work with the law, respect each other’s territory, and always punish betrayal.

“No longer having to focus her energies on squabbles with the other gangs, Ashe is now writing her name across the American Southwest with a string of audacious heists and operations that has put her at top of the authorities’ most-wanted lists and cemented her legacy as an outlaw legend.”

Interested in trying out the character for yourself? Ashe is currently available right now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.