Overwatch League Player Suspended Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Professional Overwatch League player Jonathan “DreamKazper” Sanchez has been suspended indefinitely from the league and from his team, Boston Uprising, following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

According to the allegations, Sanchez, 21, was in contact with a 14-year-old girl, a fan, and participating in a potential romantic relationship.

The allegations first started making the rounds earlier today — via Twitter. On the social media website, a collection of screenshots of alleged conversations between Sanchez and the minor emerged and were quickly circulated.

The screenshots were complimented by a statement from the girl, who claimed she was taken advantage by the pro player over time as their friendship turned gradually more and more sexual. She further claims that he wrote sexually explicit messages to her that were accompanied by lewd images of Sanchez and the girl being exchanged back and forth.

Following the development of this situation, both Sanchezes team, Boston Uprising, and the official Overwatch League released statements, suspending Sanchez indefinitely while the situation is investigated further.

Earlier today the Overwatch League was made aware of the allegations against Jonathan “DreamKazper” Sanchez. He is suspended indefinitely while the league investigates this matter. — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 8, 2018

Statement from the Boston Uprising: pic.twitter.com/N06NmoDgfI — Boston Uprising (@BostonUprising) April 8, 2018

At the moment of writing this, Sanchez has not provided any official comment. If that changes, the post will be updated accordingly.

Further, it’s important to note that, at the moment, Sanchez has not been confirmed or found guilty of said accusations. This may or may not change over time.

For those that don’t know: Sanchez, going by the name DreamKazper, is widely considered one of the best DPS players in the world and the League, at least in the west. Often talked about as a player who can fulfill many roles, he was a relatively unknown product until recently when he made his debut for the League.

As you may know, DreamKazper is not the first player in the Overwatch League to find themselves in controversy, last month, Felix “xQc” Lengyel was released from his team, Dallas Fuel, following a string of controversies.