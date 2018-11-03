‘Overwatch’ LEGO Sets are Available to Pre-Order Now

Yesterday at BlizzCon, LEGO and Blizzard officially unveiled their Overwatch LEGO sets. Not only that, all six sets are available to pre-order now with a release date set for January 1st!

The LEGO Overwatch sets include vehicles and characters in minifigure form, such as Tracer, Widowmaker, Hanzo, Genji, Shimada Henchman, Soldier: 76, McCree, D.Va, Reinhardt, Pharah, Mercy, Reaper and Big Winston. The official descriptions for each set can be found below.

75970 – Tracer vs. Widowmaker / 129 pieces / $14.99 / Pre-Order Here

Build your very own Overwatch payload from the Watchpoint: Gibraltar map!

Immerse your favorite Overwatch fan in epic missions with this LEGO Overwatch 75970 Tracer vs. Widowmaker set. Based on the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this set recreates the drone satellite from the Watchpoint: Gibraltar map where Overwatch heroes Tracer and Widowmaker battle for control of the payload. With weapons for the heroes and space in the drone satellite to sit a minifigure, youngsters will love playing with this set’s instantly recognizable characters and setting. Older fans will love to show their passion for Overwatch by displaying the set by their gaming setup for all their friends to see.

75971 – Hanzo vs. Genji / 197 pieces / $19.99 / Pre-Order Here

Now your favorite Overwatch fan can build the Hanamura dojo with dragon brothers Hanzo and Genji!

Now your favorite Overwatch fan can build the Hanamura dojo in LEGO bricks with LEGO Overwatch 75971 Hanzo vs. Genji. Based on the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this Overwatch toy recreates the epic face-off for the Hanamura dojo between the rival dragon brothers Hanzo and cyborg ninja Genji. With weapons for the highly recognizable Overwatch heroes and a buildable dojo, kids will love to play out the action from the game, while older fans will want to show off the set next to their gaming setup.

75972 – Dorado Showdown / 419 pieces / $29.99 / Pre-Order Here

Immerse your favorite Overwatch fan in the Dorado map with Soldier: 76, Reaper and McCree!

Now your favorite Overwatch fan can build an iconic Dorado building and payload truck with LEGO Overwatch 75972 Dorado Showdown! Based on the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this Overwatch building set features an instantly recognizable building from the popular Dorado map and 3 characters, Soldier: 76, Reaper and McCree. With Overwatch weapons, Dorado building, and a payload truck like in the game, fans of Overwatch will want to build and display it for their friends to see, while youngsters will like playing with the vehicle and mini market building from the game.

75973 – D.Va & Reinhardt / 455 pieces / $39.99 / Pre-Order Here

For your favorite Overwatch fan—2 iconic tank heroes with D.Va & Reinhardt!

For your favorite Overwatch fan, a buildable mech suit and powered armor with LEGO Overwatch 75973 D.Va & Reinhardt! Each of these instantly recognizable Overwatch tank heroes features an Overwatch minifigure so fans can place the highly-detailed Overwatch characters inside through the hatches that open. Reinhardt features a massive buildable Rocket Hammer and both minifigures have smaller weapons so younger fans can play out the action of the game, while older fans may want to display the minifigures and toys next to their gaming setup!

75974 – Bastion / 602 pieces / $49.99 / Pre-Order Here

A Bastion to build and display for the Overwatch fan!

A fully reconfigurable LEGO Overwatch 75974 Bastion figure for your favorite Overwatch fan! One of the most recognizable Overwatch characters from the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this buildable toy display model can be configured from recon mode to sentry mode without any rebuilding! Fans will love the realistic detail of this Overwatch toy and will want to display it near their gaming setup—an Overwatch collectible for every fan!

75975 – Watchpoint: Gibraltar / 730 pieces / $89.99 / Pre-Order Here

The ultimate Watchpoint: Gibraltar set with Mercy, Reaper, Winston and Pharah for the Overwatch fan!

For the Overwatch fan, the iconic Overwatch rocket and launch tower from one of the game’s most popular maps with LEGO® Overwatch Watchpoint: Gibraltar 75975! Based on the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this building set features an Overwatch rocket that splits into 2 separate rockets, and 3 Overwatch characters including Pharah with her Rocket Launcher, Mercy with her Caduceus Staff and Blaster, Reaper with his twin Hellfire Shotguns, and a Winston big figure with his Tesla Cannon. Youngsters will like playing with the buildable rocket and Overwatch heroes with their unique weapons, while adult fans will want to build and display this instantly recognizable collectible model near their gaming rigs to show their affinity for the game!

