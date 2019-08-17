Overwatch Adds London Spitfire Championship Skin

It is not uncommon for the Overwatch League to filter into the game itself from time to time, mainly in the form of skins for fans to celebrate their favorite teams, or even their favorite player. Last season’s MVP, Seong-Hyun “Jjonak” Bang, was able to help the development team customize a new Zenyatta skin, and we have seen team-based skins in the past, but now a new one has arrived. In addition to this, Blizzard Entertainment has provided a behind-the-scenes look at how the new London Spitfire championship skin came to be.

As can be seen in the video below as well as on the Overwatch League’s website, the skin was a surprise from the development team to the London Spitfire members. “So, a day after the one-year anniversary of that championship moment, the Spitfire went down to Blizzard headquarters for an unveiling,” reads the post. “After months of research and work, the dev team was finally ready to reveal the Flying Ace skin—a whimsical twist on a vintage design for Winston that incorporates plenty of the Spitfire’s team branding.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Have you seen the London Spitfire’s championship skin?! Go behind-the-scenes as the team headed down to Blizzard HQ to check out the skin celebrating their historic victory. #OWL2019 pic.twitter.com/xU9NNm8yhZ — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) August 16, 2019

“The players’ first glimpse of the skin made them lean forward, eager to soak in all of the details,” the post continues. “Jun-Ho “Fury” Kim, who had correctly guessed Winston earlier, exclaimed, “See, I knew it!” before delightedly pointing out Winston’s bushy black mustache. The mustache is one of several period-specific details the artists zeroed in on to make the skin a historically accurate homage to the actual Spitfire pilots who fought in World War II; the Flying Ace skin features a blue-and-orange life preserver vest, aviator goggles and hat, and leathery pilot gloves.”

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. As for the Flying Ace skin, it will be available in-game from August 29th until September 16th. For even more on the popular shooter from Blizzard, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to pick up the new Winston skin and show your support for the London Spitfire? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!