Overwatch’s Moira Now Alerts Allies of Healing Charge After PTR Update

Moira players and her allies alike will benefit from a slight change on the Overwatch PTR that lets players know how the support’s healing charge is holding up.

Like some of the other supports, Moira operates somewhere between a damage dealer and a healer with the ability to perform both roles at times. As such, both of her powers are gated in some way with healing ability specifically having a charging period before it can be used again. This means that it’s possible for Moira to run out of her healing power for a moment until she can recharge her biotic energy by damaging enemies.

Having her charge depleted can lead to some awkward moments with Genjis yelling about needing healing as the healing well runs dry, but the change on the PTR gives Moira players a way to communicate the lack of healing without having to say anything through chat. As seen in the video from Owlero (via GameSpot), Moira will now alert those nearby that her healing resources are depleted once they’ve fully run out.

It’s not a huge change, but it’s one that’ll make it much easier to play with and as a Moira so that you know exactly when you’re going to get your healing that you require. Other supports that heal allies like Mercy and Zenyatta don’t have similar restrictions on their healing abilities, so the change makes sense for a hero like Moira. The closest you’d get to Moira’s situation is Ana needing to reload before she can heal allies again, but even that is still done much easier than having to engage in combat to charge up biotic resources once again.

Moira also got a couple of other changes on the PTR with the latest update as well that made her abilities easier to deal with whether it’s you that’s using them, you’re playing alongside a Moira, or you’re fighting one. Her Biotic Grasp, Coalescence, and Fade abilities all had their transparency increased in different situations to make it easier to see through them.

“Due to issues with visibility, we have made most of Moira’s visual effects fade away the closer they are to the camera,” the PTR patch notes read. “We have also made modifications to Coalescence to greatly increase the ability for foes and allies alike to see through it when facing it.”

The changes are currently in testing in the PTR and are expected to ship in the next update.