Overwatch “Netflix” Trailer Debuts, Fans Eat It Up

Netflix has pretty much greenlit every series it could possibly think of at this point – but is there a particular reason the on-demand service hasn’t partnered with Blizzard on an Overwatch animated series yet?

Think about it. The publisher is pretty much the best in the business when it comes to making beautiful animated pieces for its games, and a series on Netflix, featuring that quality of animation, would just make sense, now wouldn’t it?

That didn’t stop a YouTube user by the name of Lion Montages from dreaming up their own Netflix Overwatch trailer,and while the series may not be happening, this video definitely gives us something to dream about.

The trailer, which runs about three minutes, gives us a glimpse of many of the characters from the Overwatchuniverse, and looks to be comprised of animatics, tied together in a way that an original story is formed. It’s a thing of beauty, and set to Imagine Dragons’ “Warriors” for good measure. (Well, a remixed version, anyway.)

It looks like the “trailer” was put together as part of an April Fools joke to kick off the week, as it posted on April 1. Still, it’s getting a lot of good fan feedback, along with a few complainers that wish that it was a real thing. Here’s some of the feedback we’ve seen from it:

Tjgaming noted, “That last minute was intense,” and it truly is. Meanwhile, Elktio777 said, “Awesome Best trailer ever,” and Evil Morty added, “I still want an Overwatch movie so badly.” (Hey, same here, bud.)

Breezyfeather did have some slight criticism: “I respect your attempt to make a trailer style video; it’s loads of fun to do. Just a quick criticism: your audio editing needs a bit of work. The music levels dropped too far to make the dialogue heard in certain places, making the transition between music and dialogue quite jarring, and in a number of places you could still clearly hear the original background music from the cinematics. Be careful when using them in the future.”

“When the world chose to dismantle Overwatch, they never knew how bad would they be necessary in the future. A new treat rises, and it’s up to those fallen legends to stand up and fight once more,” the video’s description reads.

Again, this by no means indicates that Blizzard is bringing such a series to Netflix, but, again, it’d be a pretty neat idea. Watch it above, and dare to dream.

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.