New Overwatch Teaser Points to Next Hero Being Torbjorn’s Daughter

Earlier this week, we got our first huge teaser indicating a new hero will be joining the Overwatch roster soon. Now a new hint has arisen that points towards the hero dubbed “Emre Sarioglu” actually being Torbjorn’s daughter, Brigitte Lindholm.

We first met Brigitte officially in the Honor and Glory animated short for Reinhardt and fans of the popular Blizzard shooter instantly fell in love with the tattooed brunette. So what makes us think she’s the next hero? Case and point:

My dear Ingrid,

I know that by now you have gotten news of my injuries in our latest mission. While the descriptions may sound terrible, the doctors are quite sure I’ll make a full recovery. Even Angela came to visit me! On the matter of my arm, I promise to make it my first priority to construct a suitable prosthesis that will make everyone forget that it was ever gone. If only Angela’s dreams of tissue regeneration were a reality! I told her she should be working harder!

They tell me that you have not yet gone into labor, so I am holding out hope that I will be able to be by your side back home in Gothenburg when the time comes. Just wait a little longer for me!

You may have heard that Reinhardt is responsible for saving my life. I’ve heard the story at least four different times myself, already, each time more unbelievable than the last. Exaggerations, as you know how he can be. All the same, they’ve decided to award him a commendation for “conspicuous bravery.” Could two words better describe the big oaf?

He has been bothering me insufferably at my bedside. Half in jest, I suggested that if it would shut him up, I would allow him to name our daughter, as he has been badgering me about it these past months. He, of course, took me at my word. Truth be told, I had been considering making him her godfather, and I hope you’ll forgive me for making this decision without your consultation. We can only hope she doesn’t take after him too much.

I told him that you would have to agree to any name he chose, so let’s hope it’s a good one (though I fear that may be beyond his abilities, given some of the ridiculous names he gives the characters in his “true stories”). I’m getting sick of this hospital, so I am hoping to return soon.

The above letter is an English translation of this letter from Torbs himself to Ingrid. That the new hero would be his daughter given the above letter would be classic Blizzard. Anyone else willing to wager the likelihood of this being the correct call? Sound off with your own theories in the comment section below! You can also read up on what we WANT to see from Blizzard if we had our dream pick of a new kind of hero all together right here.