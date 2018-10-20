‘Overwatch’: This Brigette/Link Concept Skin Is Amazing

While it seems increasingly unlikely that we will ever see Blizzard’s popular hero shooter Overwatch on Nintendo Switch, one fan and artist has taken it upon themselves to imagine a different type of Nintendo, Overwatch crossover.

Created by an artist that goes by the name of Kuru on Twitter, and who is notably a developer on Shiro Games’ popular strategy game Northgard, a new concept skin imagines Link, but rocking the loadout of Brigitte, and it looks so good it appears straight out of some alternate universe where Nintendo created a futursitic-mech Zelda game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fact that Kuru finds time to create numerous Overwatch pieces like this on top of being the Art Director and Visual Designer at Shiro Games is pretty crazy. However, the quality of this Link/Brigette concept isn’t very surprising when you look at the quality of art in Shrio Games’ projects.

Now I just need to see Nintendo’s true mascot, Waluigi, reimagined with Overwatch inspirations.

Overwatch is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As mentioned above, there is currently no word of a Nintendo Switch port. Blizzard has notably teased in the past that it would look into bringing the shooter to the hybrid console, but also suggested it may never be possible due to the hardware limitations of the system in face of the hardware demands of Overwatch.

For more news, information, and media on Overwatch, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the hero shooter by clicking right here. And of course, for more great concept art and Overwatch fan at, be sure to give Kuru a follow over on Twitter.

In the most recent and related news, a new fan theory has seemingly revealed who Blizzard will tap as the game’s 29th hero. Meanwhile, two female cosplayers recently nailed their take on Junktown’s Roadhog and Junkrat.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Would you want to see Nintendo take Link in a drastic new direction in the next Zelda game? Or is the character to iconic to mess with too much?