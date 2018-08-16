‘Overwatch’ on Nintendo Switch “Is Feasible,” Blizzard Confirms

Finally after months of speculation we finally have confirmation that Diablo III, including all of the expansions, are coming to the Nintendo Switch! With so many amazing ports having been out – or at least announced – for the hybrid console, the skies have opened up as to what else the Big N has in store! But it’s not just the Diablo franchise from Blizzard that fans have been hoping would make the leap to Nintendo, there’s another game that has a massive loyal following that would love to take their game experience on the road: Overwatch.

Senior Producer Pete Stilwell recently sat down with our sister site over at GameSpot to talk about the future of Blizzard and Nintendo. When asked about Overwatch and its moves on the go, Stilwell mentioned “Anything is within the realm of possibility,” he said. “Our team was given the task to work on this. If [Overwatch developer] Team 4 picks up that endeavour, that’s on them. As of right now Diablo is our only focus on Switch.”

When he was asked if he thought the popular shooter would run smoothly on the system, he responded “Yes, it is feasible.”

Now when the Switch was first announced I would have said this would have been a fool move. A move that would have downgraded the system’s capabilities. Now, though – now I’m not so sure it wouldn’t be a stroke of brilliance! Seeing how well games like Skyrim, Rocket League, DOOM, Wolfenstein, and others handled on the Nintendo platform I think that the hybrid console could more than handle what Overwatch would have in store.

Pair that with Warframe coming to the Switch – and that’s a game that is not graphically dumbed down – I think this port would work if handled correctly. From the animated shorts, to the amazing comic series, Overwatch has almost a cult-like following when it comes to all of the hidden lore. To see that same experience in a more mobile platform would be amazing. Plus, it gives me the perfect excuse to hope for a Princess Zelda skin for Tracer. I can dream.

What about you? Would you give Overwatch on the Switch a go, or don’t think it would be a smart move? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the future for Nintendo and Blizzard.

