Overwatch Player Uses the Workshop to Create Hilarious Torbjorn Golf

Blizzard Entertainment implemented the Workshop into Overwatch‘s PTR recently, which has now led to players creating all sorts of things. Not only are fans able to get a look into how the maps in Overwatch are created and alter them, but they can also create their own custom game modes and even tweak the heroes themselves. That said, one dedicated player has taken to the title’s Workshop and create something that doesn’t exactly play out how many would think. Torbjorn Golf is one of the latest custom modes from a player, and it appears to be all sorts of hilarious fun.

Reddit user “officialraider” recently took to the Overwatch subreddit to share their creation with other players. They were even kind enough to create a teaser trailer for Torbjorn Golf, and things don’t exactly play out like one would expect. We can see that the player seems to be controlling Torbjorn, but instead of a golf ball being placed somewhere for him to hit, he appears to be the golf ball. Needless to say, that was completely unexpected.

“Create games in ways previously unimaginable with the Workshop. The Workshop is a simplified game scripting system that expands the customization features available in the Game Browser. Within the Workshop, you’ll create a Script to add Rules and unique play Conditions on top of the established Overwatch game modes you already know and love. Rules can do many things, like change how a hero’s movement and abilities work, modify how players are damaged or healed, or even display text under certain circumstances.”

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, including the Workshop, check out some of our previous coverage.

