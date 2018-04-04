Overwatch’s Latest Comic Is All About Reaper and Blackwatch

Overwatch may seem like an overly simplistic shooter, but don’t let the first-glance fool you. Blizzard’s highly beloved FPS is rife with lore and characters that mean something. The team behind the hit title have done a fantastic job of fleshing out that hidden history through intriguing animated shorts and a free comic series thus far and they are showing no signs of slowing down. The latest free graphic adventure is all about Blackwatch and the tangled web that game from the opposing force.

Overwatch: Retribution lets us see more into the heartbreaking history of some of our favourites, including Reaper and Soldier 76. According to Blizzard:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Following a large-scale attack on Overwatch’s facilities in Oslo, Norway, Blackwatch gets to work gathering intel so the peace-keeping organization can pursue justice. Their findings point to one of Talon’s high-ranking members but taking him down will prove to be a complicated affair.

Blackwatch agents are tasked with apprehending the mastermind, but their plans are quickly interrupted…”

Keep a close eye on the characters seen. Little did we know, but Moira was first unveiled right under our noses within the pages of the Overwatch comics. Blizzard is known for their clever easter eggs and hiding their biggest secrets in plain sight. Who knows what future nods lie within the latest comic. Perhaps there’s nothing, and we’re left with yet another free comic! Seems like a win/win to us!

You can check out the full graphic short right here for free, as well as catch up on their other fantastic stories such as Masquerade featuring Widowmaker and Doomfist, Reflections with Tracer, Wasted Land featuring our favourite duo Junkrat and Road Hog, or even Uprising which tells the tale concerning the upcoming event dropping on April 10th in the game itself. There is a lot of history, story, and intrigue and knowing some if it puts those seemingly random one-liners while waiting for a match to begin in an entirely different light.

What comic would you like to see from the Blizzard team next? Any heroes you’d like to get their time in the spotlight? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!