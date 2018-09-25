‘Overwatch’ Director Teases Major Roadhog Changes Ahead

“It’s Roadhog time!” Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan has been very busy as of late making some major changes to Blizzard’s popular FPS. The latest hero up for some major reworks? Compadre in arms to Junkrat, it’s Roadhog’s time to shine.

Never fear, Roadhog mains, this isn’t a total rework but the director did mention that there will be significant balance changes ahead for the in-game beefcake:

“Yes, Roadhog changes were intended for this round of PTR but required animation so they’ve been delayed a bit. He’s not getting a “rework”… just some tuning/balancing. Will take a bit more time then the recent PTR changes that went up, however.”

Roadhog is one of the tanks in-game that once a player feels comfortable with how he operates, is a lot of fun to play. His hook / gun combo makes him lethal in maps that have significant openings, especially the Ilios map with the giant well set up in the middle. Grapple an enemy from afar and drop them for a deadly plummet, Roadhog is a phenomenal character to have – especially when defending the objective.

No word yet on what changes in particular will be implemented for Junkie’s best friend, but we’re hoping he’s not slammed with a ton of nerfs like in previous updates. He’s Roadhog, he can’t be tamed!

A previous update went live for the game’s Public Test Realm just last week with a total overhaul to Torbjorn and other heroes such as Pharah and Moira. In addition to the tweaks and improvements made to the heroes of Overwatch, Blizzard also added a new colorblind feature that players have been begging for since launch!

“Customize how team colors are displayed in your UI (e.g. nameplates, HUD, health bars) and hero outlines with a set of nine different colorblind-friendly colors to choose from. You choose to colorize enemy and friendly UI separately as well. These options can be found under Options > Video > Color Blind Options. All changes made will be saved and ready for you to see in the next match you play!”

Overwatch is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.