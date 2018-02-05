New Tech Video Shows Overwatch Running At Peak Performance On Xbox One X

Blizzard’s Overwatch seems to run very nicely across all platforms, but there are those true 4K gamers that are wondering which version is truly best – Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro.

Thankfully, there’s a new Digital Foundry video that breaks this down, and, to our surprise, Microsoft actually has an advantage on this one.

The video, which can be seen above, takes a close look at the differences between the two versions, and if you’ve got a 4K television, you should be able to tell them apart.

When it comes to PS4 Pro, the team notes that the only real update is with the heads-up display, which is shown in 4K.

However, with the Xbox One X version, you get dynamic horizontal scaling, as well as a fixed vertical scale of 2160p. That means you’ll be able to shift anywhere between 2112x2160p and 3840x2160p within the game. Digital Foundry noted that the general range sits somewhere around 2752x2160p – which is roughly 71 percent of a full 4K resolution.

And you can actually see the differences in these shifts, with better textures and slightly improved visual performance. Of course, the game still runs at 60 frames per second while this is going.

The PlayStation 4 Pro does have stable frame rate as well, and slightly less screen tear than the Xbox One X version. But as you can see, there are plenty of stark differences between the two – at least, if you have a keen attention to detail.

While that doesn’t quite scream, “Hey, you need to buy an Xbox One X to have the definitive version of the game!”, it is interesting to see how well the game is upscaled on the system, and may serve as a selling point for those with a 4K TV in their home. But, then again, we know quite a few folks pleased with their default Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

Check out the video above to see where all the differences lie, and then decide what version you want for yourself. You win regardless, tho — well, maybe not the match.

Overwatch is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.