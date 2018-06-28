Overwatch: Wrecking Ball Origin Trailer Revealed

It’s official! The latest Overwatch hero is here and he is loud, proud, and adorable as all hell. Blizzard shocked everyone earlier today when they revealed that the newest tank was a death-dealing pipsqueak and now we know even more about the mecha-controlling ball of fluff thanks to a brand new origins story animated short!

Blizzard also revealed a full backstory for the newest character to be added to the roster, beginning with his time at Horizon Lunar Colony. According to the creative team:

“In one of the many experiments carried out at Horizon Lunar Colony, animals were given genetic therapy to assess their adaptation to extended periods of habitation on the moon. As an unexpected side effect, several of them exhibited exceptional growth in physical size and brain function. While most of the test subjects were gorillas or other primates, there were some exceptions, including a hamster named Hammond.

“Like the others, Hammond’s intelligence grew, and he became more curious about the world around him. Much to the puzzlement and amusement of the scientists, Hammond would frequently escape into different parts of the moon base. Though they’d always find him and return him to his cell, they never figured out the true purpose behind his nightly escapades. What they didn’t know was that Hammond was busy teaching himself the skills of a mechanic, which would soon come in handy.”

But it wasn’t just peaceful times at this base, as players well know. Blizzard added, “The colony was eventually thrown into chaos when some of the gorillas rose up against the human scientists and took control. Not all of the animals participated, however, and one of the gorillas, Winston, was making a plan to escape to earth. Hammond sensed his opportunity. He built a makeshift capsule and secretly hitched it to Winston’s craft as the gorilla blasted off. As the two entered earth’s atmosphere, Hammond broke off and landed in a different location: the wasteland of the Australian Outback.

“Hammond modified his escape pod to enter the lucrative mech battle arena of the Scrapyard. Working his way up the ranks, “Wrecking Ball” went from contender to champion, though the pilot’s identity remained a mystery to all. Gathering his winnings, Hammond was able to upgrade his mech enough to survive the dangerous trek out of the Junker-controlled Outback.”

The latest adorable hero is available now in the game’s Public Test Realm. Stay tuned! We’re going to get some video footage here soon going over all of his abilities! You can also check out some of our favourite (and absolutely hilarious) fan reactions to the newest hero right here!