‘Overwatch’ Year of the Pig Brigitte, Torbjorn, and Zenyatta Skins Revealed

A new Overwatch event is almost here and Blizzard is amping up the hype for their hit FPS with a few more sneak peek at skins to come. The latest batch of reveals comes bearing gifts for Brigitte, Torbjorn, and Zenyatta.

The latest event officially kicks off on January 24th and will run until February 18th. Just like other events, a variety of Blizzard heroes will get their fair shared of themed skins, sprays, emotes, and more! But before all that, let’s take a gander at some of the new skins on the way:

Let’s hear those guns! Protect the flag with your trusty turret as ZHANG FEI TORBJÖRN! Overwatch Lunar New Year begins January 24. pic.twitter.com/QzGshNCW33 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 22, 2019

Experience festivity. Embrace the Year of the Pig as ZHUGE LIANG ZENYATTA! Overwatch Lunar New Year begins January 24. pic.twitter.com/ikwJx2aLeN — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 23, 2019

And then the not-officially-revealed-but-revealed Brigitte skin:

오버워치 설날 이벤트 황금 돼지의 해 여섯 번째 신규 스킨을 소개합니다. ‘장군’ 브리기테 전설 스킨을 소개합니다! 황금 돼지의 해 이벤트는 1월 25일 시작됩니다. Overwatch Lunar New Year Legendary Skin – GENERAL BRIGITTE Overwatch Lunar New Year begins January 24. pic.twitter.com/DwvEJ5Y8nN — Naeri (@OverwatchNaeri) January 23, 2019

We still don’t know exactly what the new event will entail or whether or not it will mimic last year’s, but it is nice to see some new designs entering the rotation. We’re hoping Blizzard does a little extra this go around — though the Winter Event was fun, it was a little disappointing to have zero new game modes or anything different than 2017’s festivities.

Are you excited to get into the fray once more with a new event? Which heroes are you hoping gets the new skin treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Overwatch is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! Still no Nintendo Switch yet, but here’s hoping!