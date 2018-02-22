PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Plus Hits Nintendo Switch Today

PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Plus finally gobbles its way to Nintendo Switch today! Do you love classic games? Do you love bright lights and brilliant colors? Do you love to see iconic characters come to life in new ways? My dudes, this game is for you, and it’s super affordable, only going for $19.99. Check out the trailer above!

For those of you who have been out of the PAC-MAN loop for a while, Championship Edition totally changed everything. This psychedelic, futuristic approach to PAC-MAN combines everything we loved about the old games — chasing high scores, navigating mazes, collecting pellets, and avoiding ghosts — with many exciting new game modes and intense visuals. It’s incredible exciting, and the games are renowned for roping in even the snobbiest contemporary gamers. In other words, even if you don’t usually like “the old stuff,” we have a feeling that you’re going to love this!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s more, the Plus in PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Plus means “plus a friend!” For the first time ever you’re going to be able to play this game with a buddy or loved one in a brand new co-op mode. “When one player gets caught by a ghost, the other player can come to the rescue. Team up with your friends and family to weave through the mazes and make it to the boss battle together!”

Here are the game features from the official listing:

Two Modes in One

Enjoy all the excitement and action of the original “PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2” with an all new 2-player co-op mode available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Ghost Train Boost

Evade four unique types of Ghost Trains that power up through the game based on their ghostly characteristics

Evolved Pac

Gameplay evolves into 3D yet maintains the classic maze chase arcade action from the original along with new features including Time Attack, Adventure Mode with fast fleeting fruit, big bad bosses, ridiculous remixed rules and more!

Co-Op Madness