Developer Pocketpair is holding back news about Palworld 1.1 and Palfarm because it doesn’t want to compete with the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. With Rockstar’s long-awaited blockbuster arriving this week, the studio apparently recognizes that this isn’t the ideal moment to draw attention to anything else.

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The explanation came directly from John “Bucky” Buckley, Pocketpair’s head of communications and publishing, who responded to a fan asking about the lack of news for both projects. , Buckley explained that sharing announcements during GTA 6’s launch week was “probably not the best idea” from a public relations perspective. The statement came in response to an X user, @Raiderknight, who asked Buckley when fans could expect more news about Palworld 1.1 and Palfarm.

Pocketpair Is Taking a Step Back During GTA 6’s Launch Week

Image courtesy of PocketPair

Pocketpair is well aware of what is happening this week. In truth, there are exceedingly few games and franchises capable of commanding the kind of attention Grand Theft Auto 6 is about to receive. Rockstar’s next open-world blockbuster has spent numerous years building up hype and anticipation for its fans. Come its November 19 launch, it is expected to utterly dominate almost all gaming conversations across social media, news outlets, and streaming platforms. Even major announcements from established franchises could genuinely struggle to make much of an impression while the world is busy exploring GTA 6’s reimagining of Vice City.

From Pocketpair’s perspective, holding off on news is simply a matter of choosing the right moment to reveal upcoming content. Announcing a substantial Palworld update or revealing more about Palfarm only for the news to disappear beneath a tidal wave of GTA 6 coverage would accomplish very little. The studio could put considerable effort into building excitement, only to find that much of its audience is focused elsewhere. Such is a likely occurrence, which is why Pocketpair had decided to waiting a little longer before announcing anything. The logic is that those announcements stand a better chance of reaching the people they’re actually intended for.

Sharing news about Palworld 1.1 or Palfarm the week GTA6 is about to drop is probably not the best idea… 🙂



From a PR point of view! — Bucky | Palworld (@Bucky_cm) November 17, 2026

Importantly, Buckley’s comments concern announcements rather than any sort developmental pause. Pocketpair hasn’t suggested that work on either project has stopped, nor has it provided a new schedule for when fans can expect more information. The studio is simply choosing not to fight for the spotlight during one of the biggest gaming launches in years. It’s a sensible decision, even if fans waiting for updates will have to exercise a little more restraint and wait a little longer.

It’s a rare glimpse into the strategic decisions developers have to make when sharing the spotlight with a release as anticipated as GTA 6. The industry is full of studios trying to make their releases stand out, but sometimes the smartest marketing decision is knowing when not to make an announcement at all. Pocketpair has apparently decided that going up against Rockstar this week would be a losing battle, and it’s hard to blame the studio for that. In fact, most would likely agree that this is the best decision for scenario.