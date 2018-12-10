‘Panzer Dragoon’ and Its Sequel Getting HD Remasters Next Year

There’s nothing like seeing a classic make a glorious comeback. In 2019, we’re going to see a lot of these, like the return of the Battletoads on Xbox One and the Devil May Cry series returning for a fifth chapter in March. But a surprise came out of left field this morning that will leave gamers in a blissful, nostalgic mood — Panzer Dragoon is returning!

Today Forever Entertainment released a statement announcing that it has partnered with Sega to publish Panzer Dragoon: Remake and Panzer Dragoon II: Zwei Remake, which will launch sometime before the end of 2019. No platforms have been confirmed yet, but Xbox One, PS4 and Steam are likely. (Fingers crossed for Switch!)

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full announcement is below, straight from Forever:

Panzer Dragoon: Remake is a refreshed version of Panzer Dragoon. The original version of the game had its premiere on the Sega Saturn console in 1995 and was well received by both players and critics. The entire Panzer Dragoon series has been repeatedly remade and released on many platforms. The last re-launch took place in April 2018 on Xbox One, where players can play Panzer Dragoon Orta with a backward compatibility.

The new version of the game will be characterized by completely new graphics compatible with today’s standards and several modifications of the game, making it more attractive to modern players, while remaining faithful to the original in terms of story. The first materials from the game will be presented in the upcoming months!

This will no doubt be thrilling news to fans of the series, who haven’t seen a new game since Panzer Dragoon Orta came out for the Xbox. (By the way, play that on Xbox One X if you haven’t yet — beautiful.)

Alas, a few fans may be sore that Forever Entertainment didn’t consider a port of Panzer Dragoon Saga, a title that has become the stuff of legend. It released right at the end of the Sega Saturn’s life cycle and has since become a rarity, with boxed copies fetching thousands of dollars on the used game market. Maybe if the first two Panzer games are successful enough, the company will consider a port of that one as well.

Regardless, this is good news for fans of the series. We’re thrilled to see how great Panzer will look with high-resolution visuals.

We’ll keep you informed as more details become available!

(Hat tip to Gematsu for the scoop!)