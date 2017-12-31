The Borderlands Franchise Is On Sale on Steam

Steam is running plenty of year-end sales today, so now is the perfect time to jump on franchises that players may not have had the time to pick up so far this year. The sale doesn’t just focus on the most recent titles in gaming, either — the entire Borderlands franchise is currently on sale, individually and also in two really cool bundles.

The first bundle, called the “Take Your Life Bundle,” is available at 82% off of its $144.92 for a total of only $25.93. This pack comes with four games – Borderlands 1 & 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and Tales from the Borderlands – plus four DLC add-ons, which include The Zombie Island of Dr. Ned, Mad Moxxi’s Underdome Riot, The Secret Armory of General Knoxx, and Claptrap’s Robot Revolution. The Triple Pack, which has a collective value of $119.93, is only $21.55 now. It includes everything in the Take Your Life bundle except Tales from the Borderlands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re not looking for bundles or multiple games, plenty of the series is on sale individually. The Borderlands 2 Game of the Year Edition includes the game and all nine of its major DLC packs for only $8.79. Meanwhile Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and its Season Pass are currently on sale for $17.49. The original Borderlands is a total score at only $7.49.

Borderlands is a space western fantasy action shooter (phew) that gained popularity because of its creative gameplay and awesome character designs. The first game alone has sold over 4 million copies since its release, and each follow-up has done pretty well ever since, even in the face of major critique.

The future of the franchise remains bright, despite little on the news front over the past few years. Back in 2015, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said that the studio’s next game would be a Borderlands title, and this year at GDC, a tech demo for Borderlands 3 was shown. For now, at least, new players have the chance to get into the franchise with decent sales like these.