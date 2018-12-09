Rumor: ‘Persona 5’ Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019

According to a new rumor reported on by Nintendo Soup, Atlus’ critically-acclaimed RPG Persona 5 is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2019.

The rumor specifically comes way of MysticDistance, a translator and writer for Persona Central and other websites. According to MysticDistance, multiple sources have provided them with “rather damning” evidence that the beloved game will come to the Nintendo hyrbird platform sometime next year.

Further, apparently the port will be announced when Joker becomes playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Said port will “contain adjustments to the game, additional aspects to the scenario” and “other wanted additions.”

According to MysticDistance, a Nintendo Switch port is something Atlus has been thinking about as of mid-2017, which is right about when the game released in the west and right about when the Switch started selling like hotcakes.

As always, all rumors and reports of this nature should be taken with a grain of salt, and this one is no exception. After all, the only thing you can ever take to the bank is official confirmation. That said, when it comes to Persona, there’s nobody covering the beat as hard as MysticDistance, so if anyone was going to have a scoop, it would be them.

Further, with Nintendo revealing that Persona series’ Joker will be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it makes sense in return the game would come to Nintendo Switch. However, for now all we can do is wait and see.

Persona 5 is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3. Released last year in North America and Europe, it was one of the highest-rated games of 2017, and is widely considered one of the best RPGs of all-time. Below, you can read more about it:

“Uncover the picaresque story of a young team of phantom thieves in this latest addition to the critically acclaimed Persona series. By day, enjoy your high school life in the big city, spending your time however you please. The bonds you form with the people you meet will grow into a great power to help you fulfill your destiny! After school, use your Metaverse Navigator smartphone app to infiltrate Palaces–surreal worlds created from the hearts of corrupt adults–and slip away to your double life as a phantom thief. With the power of Persona, make these criminals have a change of heart by stealing the Treasure of their distorted desires. Join your new friends in the fight to reform society with your own sense of justice!”

