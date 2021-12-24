Gaming

Phasmophobia Update Makes 70 Changes to the Game

Developer Kinetic Games has released a new and pretty large Phasmophobia update that does come with any new content or major new features, but the patch notes below confirm that 70 changes and fixes have been made to the game right before Christmas, including to some of the new Cursed Possessions content that was recently added. Meanwhile, there are also several changes that will impact VR players. 

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what type of file size accompanies the update. The patch notes suggest the update could be on the larger side, but the changes and fixes themselves suggest otherwise. That said, if any more information is provided about the update’s file size, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. 

Below, you can check out the official and complete patch notes:

  1. Foggy weather has been temporarily removed while we work on a new system and will return looking better than ever with the VR rework early next year
  2. All Cursed Possessions will now only have *one* spawn point each, meaning only 6 spawns in total per map to learn. Finding them will be more intuitive too e.g. Summoning Circle found in basements or attics
  3. In Prison, Asylum and School; Cursed Possessions will be placed only in the *first* room to make them more useful
  4. Demon’s description has been updated to better reflect its weakness
  5. The Yurei ability will now only close one door, instead of all of the doors near the ghost
  6. Yurei should now stay in their room more reliably when smudged
  7. Hantu will now always have Freezing Temps evidence guaranteed on Nightmare
  8. The Hantu breath can no longer be seen when you are dead
  9. Increased the maximum wander distance range slightly so ghosts don’t get trapped in larger roomsTarot cards are now easier to use in VR
  10. Prison computers now change their color to green when lights are on, and red when off
  11. Adjusted the room number in main menu for Asylum as it was showing too many rooms
  12. Candle smoke particles have been adjusted
  13. Updated to the latest LIV SDK to fix a VR crash
  14. Fixed a consistency issue with Thermometers to make them more accurate
  15. Fixed a bug where you could grab broken Ouija Board pieces in VR
  16. Fixed a bug where you could attach cursed possessions to your belt in VR
  17. Fixed a bug where certain sounds wouldn’t be audible on the Parabolic Microphone
  18. Fixed a bug where the Demon’s early hunt was stopping instantly
  19. Fixed a bug where the Yurei sanity drain ability wasn’t working consistently
  20. Fixed a bug where some Cursed Possessions breaking would trigger hunts with their normal grace period
  21. Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll could fall behind the oven on Tanglewood
  22. Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll’s heart pin wasn’t working correctly
  23. Fixed a bug where if the Haunted Mirror spawned on the wall in Grafton, you couldn’t get photo rewards from it
  24. Fixed a bug where using the Haunted Mirror would sometimes show the incorrect room
  25. Fixed a bug where you could get photo rewards from a smashed Ouija Board
  26. Fixed a bug where you could cancel the “hide and seek” countdown by saying “goodbye”
  27. Fixed a bug where you could get photo rewards from a tarot card deck with no cards left\
  28. Fixed a bug where drawing the Tower or Hanged Man card as your last wouldn’t do anything
  29. Fixed a bug where you couldn’t drop the tarot cards instantly after drawing one
  30. Fixed a bug where the Tarot Death card wasn’t triggering a Cursed Hunt and adding duration to further hunts
  31. Fixed a spelling mistake on “The High Priestess” card
  32. Fixed a bug where using a Summoning Circle with The Twins would make the ghost teleport to the twin location when starting the hunt
  33. Fixed a bug where you couldn’t light Summoning Circle candles in VR with a lighter
  34. Fixed an issue where the summoning circle wasn’t draining sanity for VR players
  35. Fixed an issue where the music box wasn’t draining sanity for VR players
  36. Fixed a bug where ghosts could flicker lights that had smashed
  37. Fixed a bug in Asylum where you couldn’t see with Night vision cameras
  38. Fixed a bug in Prison where several showers didn’t have handles
  39. Fixed a bug in Maple Campsite where one wood knock sound would play three sounds in a row
  40. Fixed an invisible collider on the ceiling in Ridgeview dining room
  41. Fixed a bug where you could hear footsteps with the master volume set to 0
  42. Fixed a bug where a ghost appearing with DOTS could spawn it inside of walls, making it very hard to see
  43. Fixed a bug where you could still see green reflections after a DOTS had been picked up
  44. Fixed a bug where you could still see red reflections after the red-light ghost event
  45. Fixed a bug where piano interactions weren’t giving photo rewards
  46. Fixed a bug where objects used by the ghost weren’t always registering on the Parabolic Microphone
  47. Fixed a bug where you could place several items on the truck ramp whilst its closed
  48. Fixed a bug where you could teleport out of the truck, whilst its closed, via the ramp in VR
  49. Fixed several bugs where the ghost was leaving EMF without doing anything
  50. Fixed a bug where the ghost could interact with the rocking chair multiple times at once causing the sound to overlap
  51. Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to flicker a light that was turned off
  52. Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to teleport an object in your hand
  53. Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to move a mannequin
  54. Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to write in the ghost-writing book when it didn’t have the ghost-writing evidence
  55. Fixed a bug where you could not hear the ghost footsteps on the parabolic microphone
  56. Fixed a bug where Candles would blow out in heavy rain if another player walked outside
  57. Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would not start a hunt if you used it with no sanity after the heart pin was used
  58. Fixed a bug where the haunted mirror would close when holding it if another player walked outside
  59. Fixed a bug where several cursed possessions were significantly increasing the hunt duration in multiplayer when they broke or were fully used
  60. Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would force an interaction per remaining pin when used with no sanity
  61. Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll pins were not pushing in the same pins for each player
  62. Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would use every pin if you had no sanity when another player with sanity used it
  63. Fixed a bug where one of the ghost events did not work with the tarot cards which caused the devil card to not do anything
  64. Fixed a bug where dropping and grabbing the voodoo doll in the truck would stop you from being able to close the truck or view the cctv monitor
  65. Fixed a bug where some hunts and ghost events would have no sound if they started quickly after another one
  66. Fixed a bug where the mirror effects would sometimes stay active after the mirror was broken
  67. Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll VR holding rotation was wrong
  68. Fixed a bug where the Willow living room fingerprints were on the wrong side of the window
  69. Fixed a bug where there was no loading screen when exiting Maple Lodge Campsite
  70. Fixed a bug where the Poltergeist ability did not work unless you moved the objects first

Phasmophobia is available via the PC, and right now, it’s only available via the PC.

