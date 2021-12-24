Phasmophobia Update Makes 70 Changes to the Game

Developer Kinetic Games has released a new and pretty large Phasmophobia update that does come with any new content or major new features, but the patch notes below confirm that 70 changes and fixes have been made to the game right before Christmas, including to some of the new Cursed Possessions content that was recently added. Meanwhile, there are also several changes that will impact VR players.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what type of file size accompanies the update. The patch notes suggest the update could be on the larger side, but the changes and fixes themselves suggest otherwise. That said, if any more information is provided about the update’s file size, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Below, you can check out the official and complete patch notes:

Foggy weather has been temporarily removed while we work on a new system and will return looking better than ever with the VR rework early next year All Cursed Possessions will now only have *one* spawn point each, meaning only 6 spawns in total per map to learn. Finding them will be more intuitive too e.g. Summoning Circle found in basements or attics In Prison, Asylum and School; Cursed Possessions will be placed only in the *first* room to make them more useful Demon’s description has been updated to better reflect its weakness The Yurei ability will now only close one door, instead of all of the doors near the ghost Yurei should now stay in their room more reliably when smudged Hantu will now always have Freezing Temps evidence guaranteed on Nightmare The Hantu breath can no longer be seen when you are dead Increased the maximum wander distance range slightly so ghosts don’t get trapped in larger roomsTarot cards are now easier to use in VR Prison computers now change their color to green when lights are on, and red when off Adjusted the room number in main menu for Asylum as it was showing too many rooms Candle smoke particles have been adjusted Updated to the latest LIV SDK to fix a VR crash Fixed a consistency issue with Thermometers to make them more accurate Fixed a bug where you could grab broken Ouija Board pieces in VR Fixed a bug where you could attach cursed possessions to your belt in VR Fixed a bug where certain sounds wouldn’t be audible on the Parabolic Microphone Fixed a bug where the Demon’s early hunt was stopping instantly Fixed a bug where the Yurei sanity drain ability wasn’t working consistently Fixed a bug where some Cursed Possessions breaking would trigger hunts with their normal grace period Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll could fall behind the oven on Tanglewood Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll’s heart pin wasn’t working correctly Fixed a bug where if the Haunted Mirror spawned on the wall in Grafton, you couldn’t get photo rewards from it Fixed a bug where using the Haunted Mirror would sometimes show the incorrect room Fixed a bug where you could get photo rewards from a smashed Ouija Board Fixed a bug where you could cancel the “hide and seek” countdown by saying “goodbye” Fixed a bug where you could get photo rewards from a tarot card deck with no cards left\ Fixed a bug where drawing the Tower or Hanged Man card as your last wouldn’t do anything Fixed a bug where you couldn’t drop the tarot cards instantly after drawing one Fixed a bug where the Tarot Death card wasn’t triggering a Cursed Hunt and adding duration to further hunts Fixed a spelling mistake on “The High Priestess” card Fixed a bug where using a Summoning Circle with The Twins would make the ghost teleport to the twin location when starting the hunt Fixed a bug where you couldn’t light Summoning Circle candles in VR with a lighter Fixed an issue where the summoning circle wasn’t draining sanity for VR players Fixed an issue where the music box wasn’t draining sanity for VR players Fixed a bug where ghosts could flicker lights that had smashed Fixed a bug in Asylum where you couldn’t see with Night vision cameras Fixed a bug in Prison where several showers didn’t have handles Fixed a bug in Maple Campsite where one wood knock sound would play three sounds in a row Fixed an invisible collider on the ceiling in Ridgeview dining room Fixed a bug where you could hear footsteps with the master volume set to 0 Fixed a bug where a ghost appearing with DOTS could spawn it inside of walls, making it very hard to see Fixed a bug where you could still see green reflections after a DOTS had been picked up Fixed a bug where you could still see red reflections after the red-light ghost event Fixed a bug where piano interactions weren’t giving photo rewards Fixed a bug where objects used by the ghost weren’t always registering on the Parabolic Microphone Fixed a bug where you could place several items on the truck ramp whilst its closed Fixed a bug where you could teleport out of the truck, whilst its closed, via the ramp in VR Fixed several bugs where the ghost was leaving EMF without doing anything Fixed a bug where the ghost could interact with the rocking chair multiple times at once causing the sound to overlap Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to flicker a light that was turned off Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to teleport an object in your hand Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to move a mannequin Fixed a bug where the ghost would give EMF 2 when attempting to write in the ghost-writing book when it didn’t have the ghost-writing evidence Fixed a bug where you could not hear the ghost footsteps on the parabolic microphone Fixed a bug where Candles would blow out in heavy rain if another player walked outside Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would not start a hunt if you used it with no sanity after the heart pin was used Fixed a bug where the haunted mirror would close when holding it if another player walked outside Fixed a bug where several cursed possessions were significantly increasing the hunt duration in multiplayer when they broke or were fully used Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would force an interaction per remaining pin when used with no sanity Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll pins were not pushing in the same pins for each player Fixed a bug where the voodoo doll would use every pin if you had no sanity when another player with sanity used it Fixed a bug where one of the ghost events did not work with the tarot cards which caused the devil card to not do anything Fixed a bug where dropping and grabbing the voodoo doll in the truck would stop you from being able to close the truck or view the cctv monitor Fixed a bug where some hunts and ghost events would have no sound if they started quickly after another one Fixed a bug where the mirror effects would sometimes stay active after the mirror was broken Fixed a bug where the Voodoo Doll VR holding rotation was wrong Fixed a bug where the Willow living room fingerprints were on the wrong side of the window Fixed a bug where there was no loading screen when exiting Maple Lodge Campsite Fixed a bug where the Poltergeist ability did not work unless you moved the objects first

Phasmophobia is available via the PC, and right now, it’s only available via the PC.