New Phasmophobia Update Makes Some "Important" Ghost Changes

Phasmophobia got a new update this week, one that developer Kinetic Games said contained “important difficulty changes” dealing with the ghost hunts. The goal of these changes, according to the developer, is to bring the gameplay more “towards where it needs to be.”

Patch notes released alongside the update show that the developer wasn’t kidding when it said the “changes may seem significant.” Kinetic Games assured players that the changes have been tested for a while now on the beta version of the game to ensure balance is maintained.

You can find the patch notes for all those difficulty-affecting ghost changes below alongside some other key changes made to the game. For the full patch notes including the bugfixes, you can see those through the game’s Steam page.

Added player volume controls to the main menu server screen which will carry over between games.

Added several new hiding places to Grafton and Bleasdale.

The ghost will no longer move at the start of the hunt in the starting phase which is now 5 seconds instead of 8. This is to prevent confusion as to when the hunt has actually started.

All ghosts except Revenants will now move increasingly faster over time if they see you during a hunt. The speed will only drop if they can't see you after they have checked your last known location.

The ghost now has a chance to slightly open both closet doors at the same time during a hunt.

The ghost now has a 50% chance to remember where it last saw you during the last hunt and will search that area in the next hunt.

If you keep talking inside a locker or closet and the ghost knows you are in there it will now fully open both of the closet or locker doors on it's second attempt even if you are grabbing them.

Furniture will now block the line of sight between you and the ghost. This means that there are now a lot more places you can hide in all maps rather than just closets and lockers.

