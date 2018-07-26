Pikachu Credit Cards Will Let French Pokemon Fans Charge Their Accounts

French Pokemon fans will soon be able to carry around a Pikachu in their wallet or purse thanks to a new credit card promotion.

The French banking group Societe Generale has announced a new partnership with The Pokemon Company to produce three limited edition credit cards featuring Pikachu. Two of the credit cards feature Pikachu staring up at the Societe Generale logo, while the third features the familiar waving Pikachu stock art seen on many Pokemon products.

The credit cards will come in three varieties: Visa, Visa Premier, and VPay. You can check out the various credit card designs below:

Ha ha ha, Pikachu credit cards in France it seems pic.twitter.com/nHWntLkNzC — Lite Agent (@lite_agent) July 26, 2018

This isn’t the first time that a Pokemon has graced a credit card. Back in 2015, the Japanese financial conglomerate Sumitomo Mitsui released a series of credit cards and pre-paid cards in Japan featuring Pikachu and the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa (who was all the rage back then due to a movie starring the rare Pokemon.)

There’s also a promotional campaign to go along with the new French credit cards. Pokemon fans can use the hashtag #MonSouvenirPokemon to share their favorite Pokemon moments and enter a contest to win prizes like a Nintendo Switch, a PokeBall Bluetooth Speaker, and other prizes.

To promote the new cards (which were first released in France last month), Societe Generale also released a special commercial, which you can view below:

Nos cartes Collection édition limitée Pokémon mettent Pikachu à l’honneur sur https://t.co/mApbWeSXx2 ! Aujourd’hui partageons nos meilleurs souvenirs et nos personnages préférés avec #MonSouvenirPokémon pic.twitter.com/5uFX6E6DGW — Société Générale & Vous (@SG_etvous) June 19, 2018

Unfortunately, there’s no current plans to release any Pokemon credit cards in the United States, although it’s always possible this could change in the future. After all, the Pokemon franchise is due for a big push thanks to the release of the Pokemon: Let’s Go games later this year, so we can probably expect some even crazier promotional items here soon.