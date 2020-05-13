PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds 7.2 Update Patch Notes

PUBG Corporation has revealed the latest update for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Update 7.2 is now available on test servers, and it brings with it a plethora of changes to the battle royale game. The biggest of these might be the addition of bots to PC servers. Bots were previously added on consoles, and PUBG fans seem to feel a bit strongly about their addition to the game. PUBG Corporation hopes, however, that bringing them in will give newer players a better chance to grow in the game, and build confidence while playing. Notably, bots will not appear in Ranked Mode, so players that oppose seeing them in the game can breathe easily.

Ranked Mode is also one of the more significant changes. Ranked Mode replaces Survival Title, and only Ranked Mode matches will have an impact on a player's rank. As in similar games, a player's rank increases or decreases with each match, based on their performance. There are six possible tiers in Ranked Mode: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Master. Within these ranks, there are also five divisions. At the start of each season, players are considered "unranked," and will have to work their way up. Players that are ranked Diamond or Master will start to see their rank "decay" if they fail to play any Ranked mode matches for a week or more, so players will want to keep this in mind as they rise through the ranks.

Ranked Mode matches will feature TPP or FPP Squad modes. These matches will take place on Erangel, Miramar, or Sanhok, randomly. Once a season has ended, players will receive rewards based on their rank, including a nameplate and emblem recognizing their ranking. Players that achieve the Gold rank or above will also receive a set of skins. As part of the update, Leaderboards have also seen some changes to reflect the new rankings.

PUBG #TestServers have been updated with patch 7.2! Check out our latest Patch Report for details on Ranked Mode, Upgraded Jerry Cans and more! 🔗 https://t.co/gIeVcXP8Ha pic.twitter.com/e8wYaCMoPq — PUBG (@PUBG) May 13, 2020

Update 7.2 also adds a number of minor changes to the game. These include updates to Gas Can explosions, the replay system, and more. A Naval Officer Attire skin set, and three new streamer's items have also been revealed.

