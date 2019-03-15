New Alpine Green PS4 DualShock Controller Revealed and the Reactions Are Mixed

With Microsoft having just released a brand new Phantom White controller that Xbox One players couldn’t get enough of, Sony just revealed a brand new controller of their own. The Alphine Green DualShock controller will be arrive for PlayStation 4 players next month (UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon now), but the team wanted to give a sneak peek at the latest peripheral before it goes live:

Introducing the newest member of the DualShock 4 family. Say hello to Alpine Green: https://t.co/EBsAEJFW6n pic.twitter.com/kB6oOjKu5H — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 15, 2019

The gold accents on the gamepad almost give it a Legend of Zelda vibe, though the My Hero Academia fans definitely came out to play with their own hot takes as well:

Whether you love it or you hate it, it’s coming next month. We can’t help but to wonder where the promised pastel line is though. There have been rumblings that a softer color line was on the horizon, but so far we haven’t seen anything about it. With the Phantom White Xbox One controller being such an instant hit for its ombre blend from translucent to white, it’s clear that people want a more high-tech look when it comes to their peripherals. Pastels oftentimes look cleaner, and the demand was pretty high in the above responding thread as well.

The latest controller isn’t available for pre-order just quite yet, but it will be dropping soon. When it does, you can scoop up your own Alpine Green take right here from the official PlayStation store.

What do you think about the latest color option for the PlayStation 4 DualShock line? Love it, hate it, or just don’t care either way? Sound off in the comment section below with your thoughts, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

