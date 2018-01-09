PlayStation 4 Dominates Over The Holidays With Nearly 6 Million PlayStation 4’s Sold

Sony continued to dominate with the PlayStation brand this holiday season, as the company’s Interactive Entertainment division has reported some record sales numbers for the past few months.

According to the company, more than 5.9 million units went into the hands of consumers over the holiday season, bringing the total of PlayStation 4 units sold to a whopping 73.6 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2017.

In addition, the company noted that 55.9 million PlayStation 4 games were sold during the season, including both physical and digital downloads through PlayStation Store. This adds up to 645 million copies of games sold cumulatively as of the end of the year.

“Thanks to the continued support from our fans across the globe, we are honored to announce remarkable sales during the holiday season,” said John Kodera, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “PlayStation Network continues to demonstrate spectacular growth, with the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers surpassing 31.5 million*5, and PS Store recording its largest-ever monthly sales of content in December 2017. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our community and our partners for helping us achieve such phenomenal milestones. We promise our unwavering commitment to bring more amazing experiences to our fans, including exclusive games and innovative network services, as PS4 continues to flourish as the best place to play.”

Sony expects these numbers to continue rising in 2018, with the help of strong first-party releases like Spider-Man and God of War, as well as third party releases and downloadable games.

The company had been pushing several deals through the holiday season, including markdowns on the PlayStation 4 Slim that had brought it down to an unbeatable price of $199 or less. Other stores also offered deals on the PlayStastion 4 Pro, including GameStop, but Sony didn’t specifically say how many Pro systems were sold over the holiday season.

Congrats to Sony on reaching the new sales mark, and here’s hoping that it gets to 100 million units sold worldwide sooner rather than later – because that’s definitely a point of dominance in the video game industry.