PS5 Accessibility Settings Detailed

The release of the PlayStation 5 is just around the corner, and while the console is out in the wild in hands of reviewers, direct impressions and reviews have not been released as of yet. Thankfully, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to provide information about the next-gen console, and that includes its accessibility settings.

First and foremost, there has been some chatter about the DualSense controller and its haptic feedback, and whether that was a permanent requirement for all sorts of video games. Purely from an accessibility standpoint, this would, of course, be an issue, if it were the case. Thankfully, SIE has clarified that players will be able to reduce or even disable this and the adaptive triggers.

"PlayStation 5 will offer a voice dictation feature to quickly input text without the use of a virtual keyboard," the SIE blog post reads in part. "Simply speak the words and they’ll appear on-screen. Screen Reader provides blind and low vision users with options to hear on-screen text, while deaf and hard of hearing users can type text messages, which will be spoken out loud to other party members. These features will now support multiple languages on PS5 globally. Along with Accessibility Settings for Button Assignments and Closed Captions that were also available on PS4, PS5 additionally supports color correction which allows users to adjust color, and in supported games, game presets will allow users to customize their common settings in advance."

The full blog post is worth a read if you still have any lingering questions about what the PS5 can and can't do in terms of accessibility, but obviously seeing it in action once the console releases will be even more important. For now, we'll just have to take SIE at its word.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, if you can find one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the PlayStation 5 so far? Do the accessibility options interest you? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!