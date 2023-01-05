PlayStation Reveals How Many PS5s Have Been Sold, More Stock Coming

Hard as it might be to believe, the PlayStation 5 has been on the market for more than two years now. While the system remains a bit difficult to come by, it has now passed 30 million units sold! That figure came from PlayStation boss Jim Ryan during the company's 2023 CES presentation. During his time on stage, Ryan also indicated that the system would be easier to come by in 2023, ensuring that anyone that wants a PS5 will have a much easier time obtaining one. Hopefully PlayStation will be able to meet that goal!

Since the system's launch in November 2020, the biggest story surrounding the PlayStation 5 has related to its difficulty to purchase. Resellers made it incredibly hard to get the console during its first year on the market, and global chip shortages made the problem all the more frustrating. While the system continues to sell out, prices on the secondary market have greatly dropped off, and fans have to worry less about competing with resellers.

Over the last two years, PlayStation has eased the burden on players, releasing the majority of the PS5's big games on PS4, as well. That will change in 2023, as more "truly exclusive" PS5 games release. This year is poised to be a big one for the platform, as exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy XVI are slated to release later this year. Next month, PlayStation VR2 will also launch, bringing with it new exclusive games, as well as updates for existing titles.

Ryan did not offer any specific information about how many PlayStation 5 consoles will ship this year, or provide any details about how stock issues are improving. Of course, most fans probably won't care, and will just be happy about being able to get the system in hand. It's been a long two years for PlayStation fans, but things are looking brighter than they have in quite some time!

Have you been able to secure a PlayStation 5 yet? Are you happy to hear that more stock is coming? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!