The PlayStation 5 Is Officially Called the PlayStation 5

There has been a lot of talk and rumors surrounding the eventual launch of Sony’s next generation PlayStation console but nothing very concrete for players to hang their hats on. That changed on Tuesday morning when the company made things official, announcing the launch of the highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 in Q4 2020. There had been some theories floating around that the new console could be the first in its line to drop the numbering from its title, going instead for a different type of branding strategy altogether. However, that won’t be the case, as Sony is keeping the number trend going, at least one more time.

In the initial announcement for the upcoming console, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that the console would officially be called PlayStation 5. Of course, that means that everyone will continue to use the PS shorthand and refer to this console as simply PS5.

“Since we originally unveiled our next-generation console in April, we know that there’s been a lot of excitement and interest in hearing more about what the future of games will bring,” Ryan said in a statement. “Today I’m proud to share that our next-generation console will be called PlayStation 5, and we’ll be launching in time for Holiday 2020.”

Many of the rumors had suggested that the PlayStation 5 would be arriving in that late 2020, which would make sense given that it’s the busiest time of year for selling consoles. That said, Sony assured fans that there would still be plenty to look forward to with the PS4 in the time leading up to launch, with the release of games like The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding.

Sony also revealed that one of the biggest changes coming to the PlayStation 5 would be the new DualShock controllers. The next generation of these controllers will include haptic feedback technology to replace the “rumble” feature, allowing for a more in-depth experience.

At this time, Sony has not revealed any imagery for the PlayStation 5, nor has it confirmed the games that will arrive with the launch or the console’s price.

