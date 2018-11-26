PlayStation Classic Details on Multiplayer, Save States Revealed

Sony revealed more PlayStation Classic details ahead of the mini console’s launch to explain how multiplayer features and save states will work on the PS1 games.

With a release planned for December 3rd, Sony shared the full list of games that’ll be included on the console at launch back in October. Those 20 games will be the only ones players have access to as well seeing how there’s no official way to add more games to the device. People found a way to put more games on Nintendo’s classic consoles though, so it shouldn’t be long after the PlayStation Classic‘s release before the same feat is attempted.

In Sony’s most recent FAQ about its first classic console that was shared on Monday, it revealed which of these 20 games will support multiplayer gameplay. Those who played the PlayStation games may recall that not everything on the list supported multiplayer originally, so the list shouldn’t be too surprising, but Sony laid it out for buyers just to clarify what would and would not support multiplayer. The games that do support the local two-player feature can be found below:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Intelligent Qube

Driller

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

When you’re saving your progress on these games, there are 15 different virtual memory card slots for each title that players can make use of. Sony elaborated on how these save states work and said players can hit the “Reset” button at any time to exit the game and return to wherever they were in the title next time they resume playing.

“Additionally, pressing the Reset button on the PlayStation Classic console will bring you back out to the system’s main UI, creating a restore point wherever you left off in the game you were playing,” PlayStation’s FAQ said. “Next time you play that game, you can return to the Restore point you had created before.”

Some of the games that come pre-loaded on the console shipped on multiple discs, and the PlayStation Classic will emulate that part of the games as well. In games like Final Fantasy VII and Metal Gear Solid, all players have to do to shift to the next “disc” is hit the console’s “Open” button to continue playing the games instead of having to pop in another disc seeing how the PlayStation Classic doesn’t actually have a disc tray.

Sony’s PlayStation Classic releases on December 3rd for $99.99.

Update: The release date of the PlayStation Classic has been corrected to say the device launches on December 3rd.