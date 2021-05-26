PlayStation Days of Play 2021 Sale Kicks Off With PS4 and PS5 Deals

The PlayStation Days of Play 2021 event is on, with deals running from May 26h to June 9th. The sale includes $10 discounts on loads of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games along with a handful of accessories like the PS4 back button attachment for $14.99 and the PS5 camera for $49.99.

You can shop the PlayStation Days of Play 2021 sale here at Walmart, here at Best Buy and here at GameStop. Some of the standout game deals are listed below.

PS5 Games:

Demon’s Souls

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Nioh Collection

PS4 Games:

Death Stranding

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

Selection of PlayStation Hits games for $10

Note that GameStop also has a larger Memorial Day sale running right here until May 31st. It includes additional discounts on games and gear for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.