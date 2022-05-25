PlayStation Days of Play 2022 Sale Is On: PS5 Restocks and The Best Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony's Days of Play event for 2022 kicked off today, May 25th, and that means there are deals to be had on games for the PS5 and PS4, as well as PlayStation accessories like DualSense wireless controllers. There will also be opportunities to score a PS5 console if you are still hunting. Everything you need to know can be found below.

The Days of Play 2022 event is taking place across a wide range of retailers, so we'll kick things off with some direct links for those that just want to dive right in. Just keep in mind that you have until June 8th to take advantage.

Days of Play PS5 Restocks

As for PS5 restock opportunities during Days of Play 2022, Walmart has revealed that PlayStation 5 consoles will be available on Thursday, June 2nd starting at 12pm PST / 3pm EST for Walmart+ members only. Keep in mind that most of Walmart's recent PS5 restocks have been available only to Walmart+ members, so you might want to take advantage of that 30-day free trial right here in preparation for the big launch. It's a bit of a pain if you don't plan to be a member long term, but the good news is that you'll have less competition for the console.

Direct links to Walmart PS5 consoles are available below along with similar restock links from additional retailers. Odds are that other retailers will also see restocks during Days to Play 2022, but only Walmart has officially revealed a launch time. Note that Best Buy also has listings up for the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle, and we wouldn't be surprised to see them go live during the Days of Play event.

As noted, with super high demand and super low stock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X being a major issue, many recent PS5 restocks have been limited to membership programs like Amazon Prime and Walmart+. Links to some of these retail memberships can be found below if you want to improve your chances:

Amazon Prime: Free 30 day trial for new members ($12.99 per month)

Walmart+: 15 day free trial for new members ($12.95 per month / $98 per year)

GameStop PowerUp Rewards: $14.99 yearly

Best Buy Totaltech: $199.99 yearly

One of the best Days of Play deals can be had on PS5 DualSense wireless controllers in White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, and Galactic Purple (20% off). As noted, there are also tons of deals on games for the PS5 and PS4 with huge discounts that go as high as 50% off or more. The full list of eligible games can be found below.