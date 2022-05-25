PlayStation Days of Play 2022 Sale Is On: PS5 Restocks and The Best Deals
Sony's Days of Play event for 2022 kicked off today, May 25th, and that means there are deals to be had on games for the PS5 and PS4, as well as PlayStation accessories like DualSense wireless controllers. There will also be opportunities to score a PS5 console if you are still hunting. Everything you need to know can be found below.
The Days of Play 2022 event is taking place across a wide range of retailers, so we'll kick things off with some direct links for those that just want to dive right in. Just keep in mind that you have until June 8th to take advantage.
Days of Play PS5 Restocks
As for PS5 restock opportunities during Days of Play 2022, Walmart has revealed that PlayStation 5 consoles will be available on Thursday, June 2nd starting at 12pm PST / 3pm EST for Walmart+ members only. Keep in mind that most of Walmart's recent PS5 restocks have been available only to Walmart+ members, so you might want to take advantage of that 30-day free trial right here in preparation for the big launch. It's a bit of a pain if you don't plan to be a member long term, but the good news is that you'll have less competition for the console.
Direct links to Walmart PS5 consoles are available below along with similar restock links from additional retailers. Odds are that other retailers will also see restocks during Days to Play 2022, but only Walmart has officially revealed a launch time. Note that Best Buy also has listings up for the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle, and we wouldn't be surprised to see them go live during the Days of Play event.
The Best Deals Days of Play 2022 Deals:
One of the best Days of Play deals can be had on PS5 DualSense wireless controllers in White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink, and Galactic Purple (20% off). As noted, there are also tons of deals on games for the PS5 and PS4 with huge discounts that go as high as 50% off or more. The full list of eligible games can be found below.Shop Days of Play Deals at Best BuyShop Days of Play Deals on Amazon
- Among Us
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition
- BABYLON'S FALL
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Baller Edition Bundle
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Cross-Gen Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4™ & PS5™
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It's About Time
- Cyberpunk 2077
- DEATHLOOP
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™ – Standard
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human PS4&PS5
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Complete Edition Ex4
- Gang Beasts
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Green Hell
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
- Hell Let Loose
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS4)
- Madden NFL 22: MVP Edition Post Launch (PS5)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition
- MLB® The Show™ 22 PS4
- MLB® The Show™ 22 PS5
- Monster Hunter: World
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
- NBA 2K22
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- NHL 22
- Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition PS4 & PS5
- No Man's Sky PS4 & PS5
- OlliOlli World
- Outer Wilds
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- PERSONA 5 ROYAL
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- Risk of Rain 2
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- SGWC2 COMPLETE EDITION
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI
- Slime Rancher
- SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS 2 COMPLETE EDITION
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate
- Soulcalibur VI
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Stranded Deep
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Subnautica PS4 & PS5
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Terraria
- TESO: NEW PS5 Base Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition PS5
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Nioh Collection
- The Outer Worlds
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- UNCHARTED 4: A Thief's End & UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- WWE 2K22