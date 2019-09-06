PlayStation Will Feature 80 Minutes of Death Stranding Content at Tokyo Game Show

Anyone who is interested in Sony’s mysterious PlayStation 4 exclusive Death Stranding will have something to look forward to during Tokyo Game Show, according to Kojima Productions’ announcement shared on Friday. The game will be featured throughout different portions of PlayStation’s live stage events during the big gaming show with over 80 minutes of content shown over the course of three days. Hideo Kojima, the creator of the game, will be present during each presentation.

We don’t yet know what kind of content we’ll be getting whether it’s gameplay, stage discussions, or a mix of content, but we know at least how much time we’ll have to see Death Stranding on the stage. The Kojima Productions Twitter account alerted its followers to the upcoming Death Stranding presentations that’ll take place on September 12th, 14th, and 15th before following that tweet up with another one later that gave a more detailed breakdown of the stage event plans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kojima Productions will be participating in the @PlayStation_jp Live Shows at #TGS2019 on Sept 12th, 14th and 15th, where Hideo Kojima will be waiting for you along with some awesome guests. See you there! https://t.co/qmdmkIT6IQ pic.twitter.com/uNGBJhZzyz — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 6, 2019

At the #DeathStranding Live Stages, for Sept 12th we will have about 50 mins of content, and for Sept 14th about 30 mins. For Sept 15th, members of the Japanese VO cast will be joining us, and our dear Hideo Kojima will be there too for all the stages! https://t.co/pVb97rZDJz — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 6, 2019

Based on PlayStation’s reveal of its Tokyo Game Show lineup from earlier in the week and the full schedule for the stage presentation that’s now available here, we also know that Death Stranding will be one of several games featured during the stage events. Games like Nioh 2 and SEGA’s new Yakuza game will be presented among others. Those who aren’t attending Tokyo Game Show in person will be able to watch from home via streams broadcasted on Twitch and YouTube.

Other Death Stranding news shared this week confirmed that there’d be what Kojima called a “Very Easy Mode” for players to choose. This is the mode geared towards those who are less familiar with playing games and just want to enjoy the movie-style story with all its famous actors, the creator said.

Death Stranding releases for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th.