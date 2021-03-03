PlayStation Announces Doom 3: VR Edition and 5 More PSVR Games

PlayStation put the focus on its virtual reality platform again this week with a new PSVR Spotlight where we saw Doom 3: VR Edition and five more VR games announced. In addition to the new version of the Doom 3 experience, PSVR users can also look forward to games including After the Fall, Zenith, I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar, Fracked, and Song in the Smoke when they release later this year. Previews of each of the games and trailer to showcase what the VR experiences will look like were also shown. The VR version of Doom 3 is undoubtedly the headliner of the previews and gives Doom fans a new way to experience the classic game. As those who’ve been amassing their virtual reality collections will know, however, it’s often the games that people least suspect that can become favorites since virtual reality is such a different way to experience these sorts of games. You can find information on each of the new PSVR titles announced this week below along with trailers for each one and details on when they’ll be releasing, where applicable.

Doom 3: VR Edition Starting from the top, we've got Doom 3: VR Edition which comes from Bethesda, a company that's already invested time into virtual reality through things like the virtual reality-enabled version of Skyrim. This Doom 3: VR Edition experience will include not only the base game but also the two expansions called Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission. Doom 3: VR Edition will be released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility on March 29th.

After the Fall Next in Sony's PSVR announcements was a game called After the Fall, a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter where frigid, undead creatures called the "snowbreed" roam what's left of an alternate version of Los Angeles in the 1980s. This co-op shooter was previously announced and confirmed for a PC release as a VR title and has now been confirmed for PSVR as well. The cinematic trailer above is a cinematic one which means it doesn't show what the VR gameplay itself will look like, but it does set the mood by showing off some of the snowbreed creatures players will encounter. After the Fall will release for the PSVR platform some time during Summer 2021 but does not yet have an exact release date.

Zenith Much different from the games before it is Zenith, an MMORPG set in a virtual reality world. Many of the virtual reality games we've seen released for the PSVR and other platforms have been shooters or rhythm games, but an MMO set in that kind of setting is likely something that many people haven't experienced before. It's got combat, customizable classes, and of course other human players to interact with. Zenith does not yet have a precise release date for the PSVR platform beyond some time in 2021.

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar, as some might expect from the title, is a type of game some people will already be familiar with if they've been active in the PSVR community for a while. I Expect You To Die launche don the PlayStation 4's virtual reality platform four years ago and is now being followed up with this sequel. It puts players in control of a super spy and follows the events of the first game with more espionage and telekinetic powers to master. I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar does not have an exact release date beyond some time in 2021.

Fracked Fracked returns to some of the gameplay one might expect a virtual reality experience to capitalize on. It's got running and gunning, a cover system to immerse players in firefights, and even skiing and other means of travel to get around a mountain-based fracking facility. It's from the developer nDreams who also created Phantom: Covert Ops which is another virtual reality experience if you're looking to get an idea of who's working on the game and their past projects. Fracked will release some time during Summer 2021 and will be a PSVR exclusive.