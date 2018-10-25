PlayStation Hits Brings ‘Arkham Knight,’ ‘Injustice’ and More Under $20

Earlier this week, we discussed a huge price drop for a number of Sony’s hit titles from this year, including God of War, Shadow of the Colossus and MLB the Show 18. But that was merely the beginning, as the publisher announced on its PlayStation Blog today that it was adding several hit games to its PlayStation Hits lineup, bringing them down in price to $19.99 apiece.

The prices will go into effect starting next week on November 1, and feature some solid deals on great games, including a few notable favorites that comic book fans will want to make note of.

Batman: Arkham Knight officially joins the club for $19.99, along with the original Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, which features a number of bonus characters like Lobo and Zatanna. And Lego Marvel Super Heroes also joins the club, bringing dozens of playable heroes and villains together for a sweet low price.

There are other notable titles thrown in as well, including Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (which was already $20 anyway, but now it’s official); Dying Light: The Following, Mortal Kombat X, Shadow of Mordor: Game of the Year Edition and Dragon Age Inquisition.

The full list is below:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Until Dawn

Batman: Arkham Knight

Need For Speed Rivals

EA Sports UFC 2

Need For Speed

Shadow of Mordor: Game of the Year Edition

Dying Light: The Following

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Earth Defense Force 4.1

Mortal Kombat X

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Battlefield Hardline

Dragon Age: Inquisition

It is mostly a collection of older titles, but some of them are worth checking out. For this time of year, Until Dawn is totally worth the price of admission; and it never hurts to discover the beauty of Shadow of Mordor‘s open world. Make sure to save time for Earth Defense Force 4.1 as well. It’s jam packed with opportunities to destroy bugs, giant robots and dragons with all sorts of serious firepower. Talk about your sleeper hits.

Again, you can pick these games up for cheap starting on November 1 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro!