PlayStation Now Adds 3 New Games for July

A trio of new games have been added to PlayStation Now for the month of July: Hello Neighbor, Street Fighter V, and Watch Dogs 2. The three games join a number of other options for PS Now users, but one notable game is also leaving the service today: Marvel's Spider-Man. Marvel's Spider-Man has been available on PS Now since April, so it seems likely that most users have had more than enough time to enjoy the game in preparation for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Fortunately, this month's new options should appeal to gamers interested in a number of different genres.

Released in 2016, Capcom's Street Fighter V has been a major part of the fighting game scene over the last four years. The latest title in Capcom's long-running franchise brings back a number of fan-favorite characters, including Ryu, Chun-Li, Dhalsim, and more.

Hello Neighbor is a survival-horror game from Dynamic Pixels. In the first-person title, players try to investigate their mysterious neighbor's basement without getting caught. When players do get captured, the neighbor will change up his strategy, in order to prevent them from trying the same tactics.

Ubisoft's Watch Dogs 2 is an action-adventure game in which players can accomplish the game's missions using various methods. Those looking to play the game with a friend will be happy to know that the title also offers co-op gameplay.

All in all, it seems like like month's PS Now options will offer users a significant amount of variety! For the uninitiated, PS Now offers a number of different subscription plans, allowing users access to a library of hundreds of games. The full list of available games can be found at the official website, which can be found right here. Over time, some games are removed from the service, so players that want to check out this month's offerings will want to do so sooner, rather than later! As of this writing, however, only Watch Dogs 2 has a removal date; the game is available on PS Now to play and stream until October 5th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.