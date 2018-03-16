PlayStation Partners with Soccer Team FC Porto for God of War Father’s Day Promotion

In a strange turn of events, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced it is partnering with professional soccer (football) team FC Porto for a special God of War Father’s Day promotion.

As you can see, the promotion will be linked with FC Porto’s upcoming match against Boavista FC, which will take place on March 17th (tomorrow), which is technically two days before Father’s Day in Portugal, but what can you do.

If that wasn’t enough, the promotion even has its own hype video, courtesy of FC Porto’s official YouTube page.

As for what the promotion will manifest into remains to be seen. Perhaps it will be a new trailer. Or maybe a Kratos mascot will come out for a halftime show? Who knows.

In terms of promotion, this may seem like an odd move by Sony, but sporting events are often a great way to promote a product. Not only does the stadium hold over 50,000 people, many will be watching the game remotely as FC Porto is one of the most popular soccer teams in Portugal, aka there will be a lot of eyeballs for Sony to flaunt its new game to. Further, given thematically God of War follows the story of papa Kratos and his son Atreus, means the Father’s Day tie-in is perfect. Lastly, FC Porto’s marketing has been marketing the event quite extensively recently, which I’m sure Sony has loved.

As you may have noticed, Sony has been pushing God of War — which looks incredible — quite hard in terms of marketing, in way you don’t always see from it. And the more it pushes it, the more people are seemingly becoming confident of its quality.

God of War, which will be the eight installment in the iconic series, is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 20, 2018. Below, you can read an official overview of the game, courtesy of Sony:

From Santa Monica Studio and creative director Cory Barlog comes a new beginning for one of gaming’s most recognizable icons. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.

• Bold New Beginning — His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive…And teach his son to do the same. This startling reimagining of God of War deconstructs the core elements that defined the series—satisfying combat breathtaking scale and a powerful narrative—and fuses them anew.

• A Second Chance — Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

• A Darker, More Elemental World — From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods. With an added emphasis on discovery and exploration, the world will draw players in to explore every inch of God of War’s breathtakingly threatening landscape—by far the largest in the franchise.

• Vicious, Physical Combat — With an over the shoulder free camera that brings the player closer to the action than ever before, fights in God of War mirror the pantheon of Norse creatures Kratos will face: grand, gritty, and grueling. A new main weapon and new abilities retain the defining spirit of God of War while presenting a vision of violent conflict that forges new ground in the genre.

