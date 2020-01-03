PlayStation Plus 12-Month Memberships Drop To $45

This past holiday, the official Black Friday PlayStation Plus 1-Year membership deal topped out at $44.99, so it would seem that the days of official $39.99 deals are behind us. Sometimes you can find lower prices on sites like eBay, but if you prefer mainstream sources, head on over to Amazon right now because the $44.99 deal on a digital 12-Month PlayStation Plus membership is back. Don’t forget that they’re stackable!

Note that the free PlayStation Plus games for January are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator (available from January 7th to February 3rd). In addition to free games, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.