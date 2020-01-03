PlayStation Plus 12-Month Memberships Drop To $45

This past holiday, the official Black Friday PlayStation Plus 1-Year membership deal topped out at $44.99, so it would seem that the days of official $39.99 deals are behind us. Sometimes you can find lower prices on sites like eBay, but if you prefer mainstream sources, head on over to Amazon right now because the $44.99 deal on a digital 12-Month PlayStation Plus membership is back. Don’t forget that they’re stackable!
Note that the free PlayStation Plus games for January are Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator (available from January 7th to February 3rd). In addition to free games, here are some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription:
Play Online with Friends:
- PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!
Get Free Games
- PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.
Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts
- As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!
