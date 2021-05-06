PlayStation Plus: Everything You Need to Know About May 2021's Free Games
For May 2021, Sony is giving PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 three free games. Two of these games are PS4 games, both of which are playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. The third of these games is a PS5 game, which can be downloaded by PS4 users via the web version of the PlayStation Store, but it can't be played without the new console. Of these three games, one is players will probably need no introduction to as it was one of the biggest releases of the past three years. However, the other games you may not know a lot about, hence the existence of this article.
For that missed it: as of earlier this week, PlayStation Plus subscribers can download Wreckfest, Stranded Deep, and Battlefield V. As always, this a limited-time offer. Come early June, all three of these games will return to their normal price and be replaced with new games.
In the meantime, below you can read more about each game to find out if they are worth the effort of downloading. Included is not only a bit of background about each game but an official synopsis and the Metacritic score of each game. And this is then capped off with a trailer of each game.
Wreckfest - PS5
Wreckfest is a racing meets demolition derby game that debuted back in June 2018 via Bugbear Entertainment -- the developer best known for FlatOut -- and THQ Nordic. Pitched as a spiritual successor to FlatOut, with a bit of Destruction Derby and Street Rod throw in the mix.
Pitch: "Wreckfest is a demolition derby-themed racing game with soft-body damage modeling, sophisticated driving dynamics, and in-depth vehicle upgrading, featuring both demolition derbies and more traditional track races. It’s all about fun, breakneck racing, and over-the-top crashes."
Stranded Deep - PS4
Stranded Deep is a survival game developed and published by Australian studio Beam Team Games. Stranded Deep wasn't fully released until 2020, where it caught many by surprise with its success, but it's actually been kicking around since 2015 via Steam Early Access. Unfortunately, the console port of the game isn't great, or at least it wasn't at launch.
Pitch: "Take the role of a plane crash survivor stranded somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. Come face to face with some of the most life-threatening scenarios that will result in a different experience each time you play. Scavenge. Discover. Survive."
Battlefield V - PS4
Battlefield 5 needs a little introduction. A first-person shooter and the sixteenth installment in the series, the latest Battlefield game released back in 2018 via DICE and EA. Based in World War II, the game ended up being one of the most divisive and controversial games of 2018, however, it still boasts a player base to this day, though not a very big one.
Pitch: "Enter mankind’s greatest conflict with Battlefield V as the series goes back to its roots in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2. Experience all-out multiplayer with your squad in the vast Grand Operations and the cooperative Combined Arms, or take on single-player War Stories. As you fight in epic, unexpected locations across the globe, enjoy the richest, most immersive Battlefield yet. Now also includes Firestorm – Battle Royale, reimagined for Battlefield."
