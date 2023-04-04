PlayStation Fans Surprised How Much They Like Days Gone After Free Download

PlayStation fans are surprised by how much they are liking Days Gone after downloading it for free via PS Plus. When Days Gone released on PS4 back in the spring of 2019, it didn't land with critics, partially because it was a buggy mess before and at launch. The PS4 version of the game garnered only a 71 on Metacritic, which is very low by the standards of PlayStation first-party. That said, the game went on to sell millions and millions of copies and the further we get away from spring 2019, the more fondly it's remebered. At this rate, a generation or two from now there's a decent chance it could be remembered as a cult-classic.

To this end, over on the PS5 Reddit page, many PS5 users are currently gushing about the game after giving it a try via PS Plus, surprised how much they like it. In less than 24 hours, the post has attracted 243 votes up and over 200 comments, many of which agree with its sentiment.

"I'm shocked at how much I'm enjoying this game. I had read all the reviews back in the day when it first came out and it seemed like people really had a field day picking it apart," reads the Reddit post. "Now, I'm WELL aware that the game I'm playing now isn't what the critics reviewed, and that on release Days Gone was an abysmal buggy mess. Hell, there's still a good deal of bugs in it, especially as far as enemies getting stuck on terrain, frozen in walls, glitching out when climbing etc etc. But the game itself, this game, it's a really good time so far. Beautiful graphics for an upscaled PS4 game, impressive environments, combat that hits its mark, decent enough stealth. It really scratches the itch I had trying to find something new to hook me after my most recent Last of Us Part 2 playthrough."

"This game is surprisingly good. They do a few things wrong, but what they get right, really hooks you," adds another Reddit user. " I really hope they drop a Days Gone 2 one of these days. With all the remakes, this one definitely deserves another iteration."

As alluded to, not everyone in the replies agrees, and certainly not everyone who has played the game agrees. That said, the consensus around the game seems to be slowly changing. Unfortunately, there will be no sequel to captilize on this. There was at one point, but it was canned and now the developer behind it, SIE Bend Studio, has been moved on to new things.

H/T, Gaming Bible.