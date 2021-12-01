PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2021 Revealed

Sony has officially revealed the free PlayStation Plus games for the month of December, and the games are exactly what the leaks last week said they are. The final three free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting in 2021 are Mortal Shell, LEGO DC Super Villains, and not just Godfall, but the “Challenger Edition” of Godfall. All three games will be made available for free on December 7 and be free until the first Tuesday of January, which is January 4.

As always, once downloaded, these games are yours to keep and play as much or as little as you want. These aren’t free trials. However, you technically down own the games either. If your subscription to PlayStation Plus lapses, you will lose access to the trio of games and any other game downloaded through the subscription service, and you won’t be able to access these games unless you buy them outright or sub back up.

Below, you can read more about all three games, and check out a trailer for each as well:

Godfall: Challenger Edition: “Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like masters of melee combat equipped with legendary armor sets called Valorplates. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG.”

Mortal Shell: “Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the remains of humanity wither and rot, zealous foes fester in the ruins. They spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision and instincts. Track down hidden sanctums of devout followers and discover your true purpose.”

LEGO DC Super Villains: “It’s good to be bad… Embark on an all-new DC/LEGO adventure by becoming the best villain the universe has seen. Players will create and play as an all-new super-villain throughout the game, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed story. Set in an open world experience within the DC universe, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection to their counterparts, who have proclaimed themselves as the “Justice Syndicate”. It’s up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of Earth’s new, strange, wannabe superheroes. Joined by renowned DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Harley Quinn, and countless others from the Injustice League, players will set out on an epic adventure.”