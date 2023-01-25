Popular PlayStation Plus Classic Game Receives Highly-Requested New Feature

A popular classic title that is part of the Premium tier of Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service has received a new update that fans definitely weren't expecting. When Sony began games from yesteryear onto PS Plus back in 2022, some of these titles ended up releasing with new trophies for players to unlock. And while one of the most notable Classics that launched in 2022 didn't end up featuring trophy support, that has now been rectified.

As of this week, the PS Plus game Super Stardust Portable has quietly received a new update that brings trophies to the title. In total, Super Stardust Portable has 17 trophies of which 10 are Gold, 4 are Silver, 2 are Bronze, and then the final is the game's Platinum trophy. If you're not familiar with Super Stardust Portable, it happens to be the PSP version of Super Stardust HD, which first came to PS3 all the way back in 2007.

What makes this situation unique is that this is the first time that a game that's available via PS Plus has retroactively been updated to contain trophies. Currently, there are a good number of games available on PlayStation Plus that don't have trophies because they were originally released before Sony began requiring them. As such, most PS Plus subscribers have assumed that trophy support will never be added, especially because it would require the developers to go back and add them. As we have now seen with Super Stardust Portable, though, it's very much possible for various games to receive trophies after they have hit PS Plus. Hopefully, for those titles that are still missing trophies, we'll begin to see more updates of this type over time.

Are you happy to see that some older games on PS Plus are still retroactively receiving new trophies? And is this additional support for Super Stardust Portable going to prompt you to now revisit the game or play it for the first time? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Push Square]